It’s the most wonderful time of the year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Can there be a more beautiful season in South Florida than winter, or a more beautiful place to spend quality time with friends and family than at Pinecrest Gardens during the month of December? Every year our holiday offerings get better and this year is no exception. Our much anticipated Live Like Bella Nights of Lights kicks off one night earlier than usual as we welcome dogs to the event for the very first time courtesy of the Miami Association of Realtors.

On the first two evenings of Live Like Bella Nights of Lights, Thursday and Friday, December 14 and 15, 6-9:00 p.m., we invite you to bring “Fido” along to partake in holiday fare including pictures with Santa, Story Telling, vendors and so much more. It’s a walk through the Gardens bathed in the glow of twinkling holiday lights and sculptures. There is also a schedule of wonderful events happening in the Banyan Bowl on many of the nights of Live Like Bella Nights of Lights that are included in the $5 admission cost. Here is a sampling of some of the events happening during the festival:

Paws For You Rescue* (*Fido friendly)

Thursday, December 14, at 6:00 p.m.

Miami Wind Symphony* (*Fido Friendly)

Friday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m.

Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Miami Dade Public School Chorale Concert

Tuesday, December 19, at 7:00 p.m.

Vineland Elementary

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Miami Royal Ballet

Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 7:00 & 8:00 p.m.

FIU Chorus

Friday, December 22, at 7:00 p.m.

The Olive Tree: A Modern Christmas Processional featuring Violinist, Dino Vidal

Saturday, December 23, at 7:00 p.m.

For children you will find a range of activities that include midway rides, pony rides, sweet treats and other activities in a meadow filled with the sound of holiday music. This is our most enchanting and magical festival of the year, and we hope to see you more than once during its 19 night run. Open every night from December 14 to January 1, 2018, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Also happening at the Gardens during the holiday season:

Greater Miami Symphonic Band presents

Family Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 17, at 3:00 p.m.

Enjoy Symphonic Band selections celebrating the holiday season featuring the music of Christmas, Hanukkah, and other Winter Music Medleys. Tickets for Adults are $15, Students and Children 14 and younger $5.

Horticulture Workshop

Growing Edibles Series

Thursday, December 14, at 10:30 a.m.

We continue our incredible edible series with “Troubleshooting Edibles” The second class of this series will consider some of the pests and problems your vegetables might be facing. We will discuss disease resistant seeds, how to manage pests, and much more! Fees are $10 per person with a limit of 12 people per workshop. Register and pay early by calling 305-669-6990.

Conservation Workshop

Florida Friendly Composting for beginners

Thursday, December 21, at 10:30 p.m.

Are you ready to start composting, but don’t fully know how? Join us in this introductory course, as we take a look at the process of compost from the ground up. There are a lot of interesting things that happen beneath the soil, many of which are beneficial to your personal well-being! Fees are $10 per person with a limit 12 people per workshop. Register and pay early by calling 305-669-6990.

Little Lizards Drop-in Program

Ages 3 to 10 years old

Fridays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Join us every Friday afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. This month, we’re branching out! Join us in celebrating our newest addition to the Garden: Stickwork by Patrick Dougherty! In December, we will learn about the building blocks of nature by building a giant bird’s nest, looking for gnome homes and much more. Free with the $5 park admission.

Farmers Market

Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Best Farmer’s Market in Miami” Miami New Times Best of 2010 and 2015

You will find the season’s best bounty of fruits, vegetables, honey, flowers, meats, cheeses, and specialty products throughout the year at the Pinecrest Gardens Farmers Market. The market represents a convergence of top local sustainable and organic farmers and food purveyors from Miami, Redlands, Homestead, Clewiston, and Ft. Pierce. We are committed to the artisan food community and to fostering the values of that community and of the customers they serve. Green never tasted so good!