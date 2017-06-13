JAGUAR F-TYPE SVR SELECTED ‘CONVERTIBLE OF THE YEAR’AT ANNUAL TOPLESS IN MIAMI COMPETITION

The Jaguar F-Type SVR, a new trim level for the roadster for 2017, was selected as “Convertible of the Year” in SAMA’s seventh annual Topless in Miami Presented by Haartz competition conducted Thursday with the Key Biscayne Ritz-Carlton Resort serving once again as event headquarters.

With its stunning design and performance, the 575-horsepower beast also was the winner of the “High Performance” class, edging the 718 Boxster S from Porsche in judging by SAMA members.

Though Jaguar has had class winning entries in past competitions with the Jaguar XKR winning the Exotic class in 2013 and XKR-S the Luxury category in 2012, it was the first time the legendary British marque had taken top honors in the event that had been dominated by entries from German manufacturers. Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi each had seen their products recognized twice for the honor in the previous six competitions

This was by far the largest field for the event with 25 entries in all including vehicles offering an “open air” driving experience through panoramic moon and sun roofs.

“For seven years, Topless in Miami has been a unique occasion to showcase and judge the best open-air vehicles in the U.S .market,” said SAMA President Jaime Florez.

Other winners in the convertible division were the 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn (Exotic/Super Luxury); 2017 AMG C63 S Cabriolet from Mercedes-Benz (Luxury), 2018Nissan 370Z (Performance Roadster), 2017 Ford Mustang (Full-Size), and 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth (Small).

It was a second class win for both the 370Z and Mustang, which were judged No. 1 in their classes in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Winners in the Panoramic division were the 2017 Bentley Bentayga (Super Luxury), 2018 Lexus LC500h (Luxury), 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti (Affordable), and 2017 Infiniti QX30 (Value).

Other convertibles in the competition were the Audi A5, Mazda MX-5 RF and MX-5 Miata, Buick Cascada, and Volkswagen Beetle.

Competing in the Panoramic division were the BMW M760i, Cadillac CT6, Audi Q7, KiaK900, Volkswagen Atlas, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Nissan Murano, Jeep Compass, and MINI Cooper Countryman.

“SAMA’s Topless in Miami event is the top automotive event in the country to showcase the full range of open-air driving options available in the industry,” said Doug Haartz, International Sales Manager for Haartz. “The representation from the media and automakers is unprecedented, which is one of the key reasons why Haartz is proud to continue to support this event.”

Winners from the competition will be on display at a special exhibit during the annual Miami International Auto Show Sept. 9-17 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

SAMA is an organization of automotive journalists, representatives of media organizations, corporate communications specialists, marketing and advertising representatives, and auto manufacturers related to South Florida’s dynamic automotive industry. Based in Miami, it was formed in March 2007 and has grown to include more than 140 members from around the South and country. For more information, visit its website www.samaonline.org.

The Haartz Corporation (Haartz) is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. The company’s world headquarters and North American manufacturing operations are located in Acton, Massachusetts, with additional manufacturing in Mannheim, Germany and coming soon to Pune, India.

Beyond these manufacturing locations, Haartz maintains offices in Detroit, Munich, Tokyo, Irapuato, Mexico, Shanghai and Chongqing, China. In April 2016, the company announced a strategic alliance for the Chinese automotive market by entering a joint venture with the Minth Group. The new company will be known as Haartz-Minth (Ningbo) Automotive Ltd. Employing over 500 people worldwide, Haartz has been a trusted automotive supplier since 1907, and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Haartz family. For more information, visit http://www.haartz.com. Join the conversation on Twitter, @Haartz.