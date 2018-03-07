Jazz Brilliance on the Banyan Bowl Stage…

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It is our extreme privilege to welcome three jazz icons to Pinecrest Gardens. The South Motors Jazz Series presents Two-Time Grammy Award Nominee, percussionist Sammy Figueroa, Four-Time Latin Grammy Nominee, Brazilian jazz super star Joyce Moreno…with special guest artist, Grammy Award Winner, guitarist Chico Pinheiro. Join us on Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. when…

LATIN JAZZ MEETS BRAZILIAN SONG

“Sammy has long been regarded as one of the premier musicians in the world.” – Drummer’s World.

“Joyce Moreno is one of the greatest singers of all time” – Antonio Carlos Jobim.

“‎Chico Pinheiro is a prodigy of guitar” – Downbeat Magazine.

Sammy Figueroa has long been regarded as one of the greatest percussionists in the world. He has played on countless records and is well-known for his versatility in a multitude of musical styles. Aside from playing with some of the world’s greatest pop stars, such as David Bowie, Chaka Khan and Mariah Carey, Sammy has also played with a multitude of distinguished jazz artists including Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Quincy Jones and George Benson.

Joining Sammy Figueroa is Brazilian vocalist, composer, arranger and instrumentalist Joyce Moreno for a rare U.S. performance. Since her career began in the early 60s, she has received four Latin GRAMMY nominations, recorded 40 albums of her own and has authored over 400 songs, interpreted by the greatest names in Brazilian music. It is an honor to have Joyce on the Banyan Bowl Stage.

Grammy Award Winning Chico Pinheiro is currently considered to be one of the top jazz guitarists in the world and one of Brazilian music's shining stars, a remarkable presence both in and outside the Brazilian music scene. Tickets are $35 and $30 and the hARTvest project jazz dinner is $22 per person and requires advanced reservations and payment. For tickets call 1-877-496-8499.

Also at the Gardens this week…

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Orchestra Miami presents

Beethoven in the Bowl

Friday, March 9, at 8:00 p.m.

Our most popular annual event returns! This year’s concert will feature violist extraordinaire Richard Fleischman, performing Telemann’s Concerto for Viola in G, along with Beethoven’s undeservedly neglected Symphony N. 4 in B Flat Major, Op. 60., and the dramatic “Coriolan “ Overture. Orchestra Miami performs, led by Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi. Admission is free with a suggested $10.00 Donation to Orchestra Miami.

FINE ART

HIBISCUS GALLERY

TASTE OF THE TROPICS

February 25 – March 18

Awards Ceremony

Thursday, March 15, 6:00 p.m.

This thematic exhibition allows students to examine Miami’s tropical splendor while viewing it like a true native, as they observe their own relationship to rich environments of nature through animals in their habitats. Students have explored this concept through the use of various media such as, but not limited to: drawing, painting, printmaking, etc. Miami’s natural waterways, mangroves, native trees, small islands and everglades are but a few of those tropical wonders where the nearly 500 native species as well as dozens of established exotic animals make their home. Alligators, otters, opossums, manatees, fox squirrels, raccoons, white-tailed deer, key deer and armadillos are among the more commonly seen mammals, but not the least of the hundreds of species in South Florida to be explored and considered in this steam related exhibition.

“Florida is Nature” Talk with scientist Dr. Cara Rockwell and artist Xavier Cortada

Wednesday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Hibiscus Gallery

Pinecrest Gardens FIU School of Environment, Arts & Society FIU College of Communications, Architecture + The Arts FIU Libraries and FIU Digital Library of the Caribbean cordially invite you to join us for FLORIDA IS… our monthly Florida is Nature Artist Talk by Xavier Cortada with special guest scientist Dr. Cara Rockwell Department of Earth & Environment Florida International University on Wednesday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. at Hibiscus Gallery. $5 admission includes the full use of the garden.

EDUCATION

Build Your Own Terrarium or Miniature Garden

Thursday, March 8, 10:30 – 12 noon.

Terrariums and miniature gardens are a perfect way to display your creativity on a small scale! This hands-on class will teach you the basics of terrarium design. Containers, plants, and design materials will be provided for you to create one for your home. The fee for this class is $20 and includes the terrarium and all plant materials. Registration and fee must be made in advance at 305-669-6990.

LITTLE LIZARDS

Friday Afternoons

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free with $5.00 Park Admission

Join us every Friday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. Little Lizards are recommended for children ages 3 to 10 years.

The March topic is flowers! Did you know that some flowers are edible, or that some will only bloom at night? Flowers are more than just a pretty face. In March we will become experts on one of nature’s most delightful gifts.