Kenneth D. Rosen, a successful real estate investor and condo conversion pioneer releases his second book.

“Much has changed in real estate since the first edition of my book was published in 2008,” states acclaimed local author and Miami real estate guru Kenneth D. Rosen. “Anyone can invest and make money in real estate if they follow my Big Six Formula.”

Rosen hails from Miami, FL and has recently released the second edition of one of his best-selling titles, “INVESTING IN INCOME PROPERTIES, The BIG SIX Formula for Achieving Wealth in Real Estate.”

By adhering to the Big Six, a step-by-step formula that has enabled Rosen to buy and sell over $500 million in investment real estate since 1975, this book encourages both first-time investors and professionals in the industry to take advantage of real estate opportunities in order to generate a multi-million dollar net worth and achieve financial independence. It also explains the nuts and bolts of real estate investing including acquisitions, assembling the right team, enhancing value, financing and contracts through marketing and management, as well as revealing how to overcome the seven fears of real estate investing.

While the second edition continues to rely on the Big Six, a step-by-step formula as its basis, the content has been updated to reflect modern-day thinking about the tremendous advantages of real estate investing compared to the stock market, current capitalization rates, seller financing, financial analyses, the fortunes to be made in converting commercial rentals to condominiums, and other dynamics in the field of investment real estate. Highlights of the new edition include the Big Six formula, how to find the right property, using your IRA to invest, the ins and outs of financing, the romance of leverage, rates of return, real estate vs. stocks, dealing with bankers, condominium conversions, upside potential and infinite returns.

Author Kenneth D. Rosen, CCIM, is a successful real estate investor, a condo conversion pioneer, a prominent member of the South Florida real estate industry, and a civic activist. He is the President of Kendar Realty, Inc. and has bought and sold over $500 million worth of investment property since 1975, including apartment complexes, office buildings, retail centers, warehouse complexes, and land. Ken has served as the two-term president of the Miami Association of Realtors and is the recipient of several awards, including “Realtor of the Year.” In his spare time, Ken sails and is a volunteer skipper with Shake-a-Leg of Miami, an organization through which children with disabilities can learn to sail on Biscayne Bay. He is a graduate of Boston University, past master of his Masonic Lodge, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner. He is a member of Temple Israel and serves on its advisory board. Ken is married to Ellen Kempler and has seven children and five grandchildren.

INVESTING IN INCOME PROPERTIES, The BIG SIX Formula for Achieving Wealth in Real Estate Second Edition is currently available at InvestingInIncomeProperties.com in both hard back and digital versions. It is also available on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.