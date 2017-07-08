Letter to the Editor

OH MY GRANT, your article was terrific about our America. You and I are so much alike in our feelings toward America, our great youth coaching experiences, our ancestors coming to America.

Why I even bet that you are an EAGLE SCOUT, just like me??

Then you suddenly are vastly different than me??

I love legal immigrants that come to America and follow our laws. You apparently think that everyone and anyone can just come into our America and set up shop and home, without expecting to follow a line of people ahead of them and follow certain reasonable procedures to stay here without jumping in line ahead of other immigrants from other countries.

I have been in over 40 countries. I have operated businesses in over 8 countries. I can tell you that a great portion of the citizens of all of those countries would love to set up shop, and make a home in America.

Unfortunately if all of the millions upon millions of really nice and caring families were allowed to just enter and settle as they wish without quota restrictions, or other procedures in place, our Great America, that you love so much, would quickly be ruined.

It is so unfortunate that you and many in the media have to just LIE to make your point.

NO ONE IS COMING AFTER LEGAL IMMIGRANTS, AND YOU KNOW THIS TO BE TRUE!

I just do not understand why, an otherwise intelligent individual, like yourself is so set on twisting the truth!!

I DO NOT BELIEVE THAT YOU LOVE AMERICA AT ALL!!

OTHERWISE YOU WOULD ADVOCATE TO PROTECT OUR LAWS AND CITIZENS AND IMMIGRANTS WHO OBEY THEM..!!

SO SAD!!

Sincerely,

Don M. Waters Sr.