Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill is Moving

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Located in the corner of the Briar Bay Shopping Center across from The Falls, Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill has been the place to enjoy adult beverages, shoot pool, watch sports on 30 TVs and listen to some great local bands for 18 years.

Originally, it was Jay Love who owned both Hooligan’s Pub & Oyster Bar (in Pinecrest’s Dadeland Plaza Shopping Center) and Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill. Then, in 2000, Chris Valle bought Little Hoolie’s and the rest, they say, is (ongoing) history.

Little Hoolie’s is beloved by both patrons and local bands. I, and so many others, know that it’s a special place with a fantastic staff, good prices and passion to be the best. Manager Steve Spanka remarked, “Friday nights are our big nights. We pack them in and the bands are great, everything from hard rock to R&B.”

Among many successful bands who rocked Little Hoolie’s over the years is Mr. Nice Guy. MNG Guitarist Tom Hall recalled, “We were there from the beginning and I remember that placed so packed the fire marshal came and shut it down. Joe is an excellent manager who really knows how to run a bar.”

John Quinn, MNG’s keyboardist, recalled, “Little Hoolie’s is where we were born. Back then, the band played pretty much for beer. We’ve come a long way and we love Little Hoolie’s for what they did for us.”

About 11 years ago, Big Hoolie’s closed and a string of other bars failed thereafter. Now, it seems, it’s time for the Little one to ascend. In the final days of May, Little Hoolie’s will close its doors in the Briar Bay Shopping Center and about two weeks later open up right where Big Hoolie’s used to be.

Spanka says, “Pending inspections and permits, we should soft open in early June in the much larger space. We’re excited! It’s going to be bigger and better.”

In a fitting manner, Mr. Nice Guy, who has grown their base to tens of thousands of raving fans, have their own 3-day Caribbean cruise and now open for some pretty famous bands is slated to be the first booked band at the new Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill on June 29th.

So, if you’re nostalgic, hustle in for a final beer or two at their current location. And soon visit them at 9555 S Dixie Hwy in Pinecrest’s Dadeland Plaza Shopping Center. For exact timing of the move, check out www.littlehoolies.com

CITE Traffic Safety Initiative in Palmetto Bay

Speeders Beware! Palmetto Bay Has its Limits. Too many residents have reached their limit with drivers who speed and ignore stop signs and we are responsive to the need to maintain safety in our Village.

Palmetto Bay’s Mayor Eugene Flinn and Councilman David Singer held a Traffic Safety Town Hall meeting on March 12 and then, along with Police Major Serralta, worked to launch a traffic initiative in May called The Comprehensive Improvised Traffic Enforcement Initiative (CITE). “When it comes to driving in The Village, a heavy foot isn’t taken lightly with police,” explained Serralta.

Using their own records and residents’ input, officials have assigned officers at known trouble spots during both morning and evening rush hours where speeding and blown stop sign violations frequently occur. “There was enough blatant disregard for our traffic safely laws captured on video by our residents that we knew we had to do something,” explained Mayor Eugene Flinn.

“We want to address the drivers who are in Palmetto Bay and let them know, in no uncertain terms, that we want safe streets for our kids and for the public at large,” said Flinn. “We know no one wants to get cited, so if people are aware of CITE, we expect behavior will change before citations are necessary.”

Initial feedback from residents has been quite favorable. So, if you want to be part of the Palmetto Bay community, please drive safely.

Real Estate Update

As of May 4, the Pinecrest market remains soft. Homes listed over $1M are at 16 months of inventory, indicating a Buyers’ market. A healthy market has 3-6 months of supply.

