Local baseball-softball leagues are swinging into 2018 season

Time to dust off your mitt and bat because we are already swinging into the 2018 season of Howard Palmetto Baseball and Softball (HPBSA) – with registration happening right now!

Divisions are available for girl and boy players between the ages of 4 and 5, all the way through high school. The league is open to all residents of Miami-Dade County with games played at several area municipal parks including Suniland Park, Evelyn Greer Park, Coral Reef Park, and Palmetto Bay Park.

For information, visit www.howardpalmetto.com. Here you will also find a link to for online registration – or just go directly to Suniland Park located at 12855 Pinecrest Pkwy in Pinecrest on Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This open registration session provides parents and players an opportunity to learn more HPBSA from league officials. Player evaluations begin in December and the season starts in January 2018 (through April/May).

Howard Palmetto Baseball and Softball is entering its 56th year as a not-for-profit community association dedicated to the enjoyment of organizing baseball and softball for all kids and their families. HPBSA is a league where beginning players improve and improved players excel.

# # #

PULLQUOTE:

The League is open to all residents of Miami-Dade County with games played at area municipal parks – Suniland, Greer, Coral Reef, and Palmetto Bay.