Pinecrest is blessed with outstanding parks and lush landscaping, but Pinecrest Gardens stands out as our Village’s crown jewel. The unusual trees, foliage and ancient rock formations form a magnificent backdrop steeped in Old Florida history for festivals, musical and dramatic performances, or just a Sunday stroll with your dog. But equally important, our world class botanical garden has huge potential as a living laboratory to further enhance our excellent schools, especially within the science curriculums.

As a former teacher and highly-involved parent in our Village PTAs and Educational Advisory Council, one of my priorities as your council representative is to leverage my experience and contacts to enhance our schools. My goal is to facilitate and strengthen relationships with community organizations and resources, but focused on maximizing our existing resources.

Fortunately, finding untapped potential was easy at Pinecrest Gardens. Working with Gardens Educational Programming Coordinator Lacey Bray, we recently hosted 15 science teachers from Village public and private schools for an all-hands-on-deck workshop to explore how the richness and biodiversity of the Gardens can support STEM and STEAM programming for the 8000+ K-12 students in our neighborhood schools. The two-hour event opened with taking an inventory of the major ecology, biology and environmental topics taught at each grade level, followed by a tour, luncheon and brainstorming session.

Expertly guided through the Gardens by volunteer Ceil Fitts, we watched cycads and ferns sway in dappled light filtering through the towering cypress trees and huge palms, while koi, tarpon and turtles moved around us. Inspired by the natural beauty, the teachers’ ideas just flowed out after the tour when asked to put on their thinking caps for how the Gardens could support their current programs. Orchids, birds, bats, water science, art, community service and experiential learning were just a few off a long list the group compiled.

The teachers gave the workshop high marks. Aileen Bogert, Science Liaison of Palmetto Elementary School, told me she thought it was a spectacular opportunity for area science leaders to explore the educational opportunities right in our own backyard.

Pamela Shlachtman, chair of Palmetto Senior’s award-wining science department, echoed that sentiment, saying how fortunate we are to have such a spectacular living laboratory in the Village. She added that she enjoyed touring the gardens and learning about the many STEAM activities her students could experience at the Gardens.

Pinecrest Gardens is excited to be getting its toes wet in the create and challenging work of educational programming, explained Alana Perez, Director of Pinecrest Gardens. Perez told me that further development of the Educational Outreach Program and its “classroom without walls” is a top priority for 2017-18 and beyond.

It just makes sense for the Village to find ways to use the resources, staff and connections that already exist to mutually enhance our services and reputations. Creativity and a little can-do spirit can maximize the impact of what we offer without more cost. When the final calculus is done, offering strong and vibrant programming for our families will pay off in the end with increased property values that benefit everyone’s pocketbook. It’s a win-win!