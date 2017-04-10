While at the Community Newspapers video studio last week, the Reynolds of Pinecrest shared a moment between takes. Delaney (center) was producing a series of video shorts to promote the April 22 March for Science Miami, when her mom Julie and dad Robert jumped in to pose with an issue of their favorite hometown newspapers, the Pinecrest Tribune.

Youth activist Delaney Reynolds, co-organizer of the March for Science event and founder of The Sink or Swim Project, graduates this month from Palmer Trinity School. (Check out one of the videos below.)

MARCH FOR SCIENCE MIAMI

On Earth Day, April 22, scientists, educators, students, and families that support scientific research and evidence-based policies will take a public stand and be counted at The March For Science Miami (MFSM) in Downtown Miami, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This local march is one of nearly 400 official satellite events taking place across the world, in conjunction with a national March For Science in Washington, D.C., also set for April 22. The Miami event begins with a rally at Museum Park at 1075 Biscayne Blvd., and culminates following a march through the streets of downtown Miami with a science expo at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 NW 1st St. in Miami. The event is free and open to the public.

For information about The March For Science Miami, visit: