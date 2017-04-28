This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida native Tracy Kerdyk, a ten-year LPGA player and tournament winner recently opened Jaguar Therapeutics in Pinecrest.

Jaguar Therapeutics is a multi-disciplinary health facility that provides physical therapy, chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, and personal training.

Kerdyk partnered with Jaguar Founder Dr. Chris Herrera to open the very first Jaguar Therapeutics franchised clinic. As the majority owner and managing partner, Kerdyk oversees the day-to-day operations of the Pinecrest clinic, located at 12475 South Dixie Highway.

Kerdyk, having been a patient at the Jaguar Coconut Grove clinic, most recently after elbow surgery in 2016, was amazed at the quality and care provided during her rehabilitation.

“After being a patient at Jaguar in Coconut Grove and experiencing the great care combined with state of the art equipment, I thought it would be a wonderful asset to bring Jaguar to Pinecrest,” said Kerdyk, who grew up in Coral Gables.

“I have always enjoyed helping people and what better way than watching patients go from being injured to injury free.”

Dr. Herrera said, “Since Tracy has been an athlete all her life she brings tremendous insight into what it takes to rehab from the patient point of view.”

Kerdyk played on the LPGA Tour for 10 years and in 1995 she became a Rolex First-Time Champion by winning the JAL Big Apple Classic in New Rochelle, N.Y. Kerdyk graduated from the University of Miami where she won 11 collegiate tournaments setting a national record, was named twice Frist-Team All American and 1988 Collegiate Player of the Year. In 1999 Kerdyk was inducted into the University of Miami’s Sports Hall of Fame and is currently President of the organization. In 1997 she was honored by the City of Coral Gables with a monument “Tracy Kerdyk’s Corner” at the Granada Golf Course.

About Jaguar Therapeutics Pinecrest

Pinecrest is the newest and most comprehensive state of the art facility in South Florida. Its 4,000 square feet houses all our Jaguars services, including Physical Therapy, Chiropractic, Massage, VO2 & RMR testing, Shockwave, Alter-G treadmill and Personal Training. They have combined the newest technology and treatment techniques to give every patient the most comprehensive treatment leading to a safe and healthy outcome. This cohesive multi-disciplinary approach is a true full service experience providing the best and most appropriate care for each patient’s pathology.

For information contact Jaguar Therapeutics Pinecrest at tracyk@jaguartherapy.com or call 305-234-7877.