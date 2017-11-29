LUIS GARCIA NAMED PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR

The Builders Association of South Florida (BASF) honored Luis Garcia, president and CEO of Adonel Concrete, with its “2017 Philanthropist of the Year Award,” at their recently held Installation Gala.

“Luis has time and again demonstrated his love for our community through his on-going support of so many worthy organizations,” said Carolina Herrera, president of the Builders Association of South Florida. “He continues to lead by example, inspiring his employees and peers in the building industry to give back to the communities that they represent.”

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. Adonel has nearly 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.

Since 1944, the BASF has represented South Florida’s building industry by maintaining high standards in building through service to its membership and the general public. It has been the leading legislative voice for developers, contractors, and affiliated business professionals in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. It is also the local chapter of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with over 300,000 members nationwide. For more information, visit http://basfonline.org.