NewsLink, a Miami-based airport travel/convenience, specialty retail and food & beverage concessionaire, was named the “Best Overall Retailer” and “Best Travel Convenience Operator” in the small retailer category by Airport Revenue News (ARN), the leading trade publication in the airport revenue industry.

NewsLink operates travel/convenience, specialty retail and food and beverage concessions at Miami, Boston Logan, Tampa and John F. Kennedy international airports. The company has close to 500 employees.

“It’s a tremendous honor in a competitive industry,” said Raymond Kayal, Jr., president and CEO of NewsLink. “We work hard to provide a quality shopping and dining experience for airport travelers, guests and employees. This award is a reflection of our employees’ commitment to excellence.”

The judging was based on customer service, presentation, management and operational execution.

“For nearly two decades Airport Revenue News, along with industry executives and professionals, has recognized excellence in airport food, retail and passenger services through our awards program. NewsLink, who has won multiple times, has again been acknowledged for their work in retail and travel convenience” said Ramon Lo, publisher for Airport Revenue News (ARN).