MIAMI-DADE TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION HOSTS SMART IMPLEMENTATION PLAN CHARRETTES FOR THE SOUTH DADE TRANSITWAY CORRIDOR

The Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) will host a series of charrettes concerning the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit “SMART” Plan for the South Dade Transitway Corridor, which runs from the Metrorail Dadeland South Station to Florida City (SW 344 Street). The SMART Plan is an infrastructure investment program designed to improve transportation mobility and provide a world-class transit system throughout Miami-Dade County.

Recognizing that transit-supportive land use plays a critical role in the success of transit projects, the Miami-Dade TPO is examining the interrelationship between land use and transit to further strengthen the SMART Plan. Toward that end, the charrette series will enable the Miami-Dade TPO to gather the necessary public input to help inform development of an appropriate Land Use Scenario Plan for the South Dade Transitway Corridor. The intensive planning sessions will enable residents, business owners, designers and others to collaborate in creating a shared vision and authoring the plan for the corridor.

“Through these charrettes, the Miami-Dade TPO wants to ensure the community is actively involved in the planning and visioning process to select the best and highest technology and land uses along each corridor,” said Aileen Bouclé, Miami-Dade TPO Executive Director.

The charrettes will take place as follows:

Saturday, December 2, 2017

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Town of Cutler Bay Town Hall

10720 Caribbean Boulevard

6th Floor

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Village of Pinecrest

Evelyn Greer Park Meeting Room

8200 SW 124th Street

Pinecrest, FL 33156

Thursday, December 14, 2017

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

City of Homestead City Hall

100 Civic Court

Homestead, FL 33030

Participation is free and registration is not required. For more information, the public may visit www.MiamiSMARTPlan.com.