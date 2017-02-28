L to R: Le Marion Willams, scholarship recipient , Howard Horowitz , president Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club, Morgan Lang scholarship recipient , Bruce Seaton , Rotary speninsula drive committee, Donna Genet, Rotary Scholarship committee, Lia Comparini, scholarship recipient, Victoria Dobbs, Palmetto High principal, Kayla Spigelman, scholarship recipient, Harry Nerenberg, CAP advisor, (sitting) John de la Cruz , Interact advisor.
Each year The Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club awards over $35,000.00 in scholarships.We hope our collection of sneakers at the youth fair will enable us to continue and increase our scholarship program and to help fund our many civic projects.
