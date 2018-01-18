Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club Will Be Collecting Sneakers at the 2018 Fitbit Miami Marathon Expo

The Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club is asking all those who will be attending or participating in the Miami Marathon events to gather all their old or worn sneakers and bring them to the Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary collection stations. The collection dates are Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27, at the 2018 Fitbit Miami Marathon (located at 318 NW 23 Street) or you may bring them to our tent location near the finish line on Sunday January 28.

Runners, if you plan on discarding your sneakers after the run… PLEASE, do not throw them away! Place them at our tent located at the finish line.

Anyone who donates three or more pairs will receive a FREE Bayside cruise certificate, good for up to five people. You will be able to receive an additional certificate for each three pairs donated.

The funds received from our collection helps provide scholarships to deserving students, and acts as a source to allow the Miami Dadeland Pinecrest Rotary Club to continue its many community programs.