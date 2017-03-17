For most couples, expecting a child is one of life’s most thrilling moments. The anticipation can also leave expecting parents filled with dread. There’s the concern about the health of the developing fetus-particularly among those of advanced maternal age as well as avoiding unnecessary testing for both mother and fetus.

By determining fetal abnormalities that may or may not exist, verifi®, a non-invasive prenatal test by CBS Labs in Miami, is at the leading edge of advanced medical diagnostics techniques, providing highly sensitive and specialized data concerning chromosomal health while avoiding risky invasive procedures.

In just a few days, the easy, noninvasive blood draw offers reassurance of knowing genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome. At no extra charge, the test can also determine fetal sex, which aids in determining disorders such as hemophilia.

The screening test is intended for those women at 10 weeks of gestation or more and is from a single tube blood draw either at the Ob-Gyn office or at a CBS Labs Patient Service Center.

For patients with single pregnancies, the criterion that must be met is advanced maternal age of 35 years or more at delivery; a positive serum screen; an abnormal ultrasound; or a history of increased risk for genetic disorders. For those expecting twins, the criteria is advanced maternal age of 32 years or more at delivery, a positive serum screen, an abnormal ultrasound, or a history of increased risk for genetic disorders. Some insurers are now covering verifi® for low risk pregnancies as well.

Created for physicians, verifi® has been added to a list of in-network tests with major insurers and regional plans, making it an affordable option for many patients.

CBS Labs was founded in 2001 in response to South Florida’s need for high quality, local laboratory services. It launched verifi® in August 2016, a next generation screening technique that is among the most advanced noninvasive prenatal tests available today. The verifi® test is an available screening option for all pregnant women, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the International Society of Prenatal Diagnosis.