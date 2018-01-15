Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, Pinecrest Physical Therapy announce partnership

Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, and Pinecrest Physical Therapy recently announced a partnership adding five outpatient physical therapy locations to the Institute’s rehabilitation program.

With this addition, Baptist Health patients will have access to a total of 10 outpatient physical therapy locations in Monroe and Miami-Dade counties.

“The addition of Pinecrest Physical Therapy will expand our footprint and complement our already robust physical therapy program,” said Edward Garabedian, assistant vice president, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “Rehabilitation is a vital component of our orthopedics and sports medicine program, and we look forward to collaborating with their state-of-the-art clinics, best-in-class therapists and convenient locations.”

Pinecrest Physical Therapy has four locations in Miami-Dade including Pinecrest, Doral, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and one international location in the Dominican Republic. Baptist Health has existing locations in Coral Gables, West Kendall, Kendall, Homestead and the Upper Florida Keys.

“Together, we will continue to provide the very best in orthopedic care to our community,” added Ron Yacoub, president, Pinecrest Physical Therapy.

Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute offers comprehensive services for athletes and non-athletes including physical and cognitive evaluations, rehabilitation and surgical reconstruction. The Institute’s physicians specialize in advanced orthopedics, foot and ankle, trauma, joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine and spine care using minimally invasive treatments and technology.