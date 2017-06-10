Miami Super Bowl Host Committee celebrates one-year anniversary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One year ago, The NFL awarded Super Bowl LIV in 2020 to Miami. The championship game will be Miami’s record-breaking 11th game as a host city, as well as the 100th anniversary of the NFL. The game will be held at the newly revamped Hard Rock Stadium, which features an extensively modernized exterior, shade canopy, four high-definition scoreboards and countless other enhancements, including new Skyboxes and Club Level improvements, as a result of the Miami Dolphins privately funded renovation.

The committee has recently opened its new office at the Miami Tower in Downtown Miami, 100 SE 2nd Street. The Miami Tower, owned by the Sumitomo Corp of America, has partnered with the Host Committee to help support a multi-year relationship. A formal office-opening at the Miami Tower will be held in the coming months.

“I am very excited to have the committee partnered with Sumitomo Corp of America. We are excited about the office space and are ready to start working to make Super Bowl LIV a memorable one,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the Super Bowl Host Committee.

With approximately 1,000 days left until the championship game, preparations are already underway. Recently, five new County Chairs from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been appointed. The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee County Chairmen are Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties, Matt Allen, COO of The Related Group, José Mas, President and CEO of MasTec, Inc., Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming and Eric Silagy, President and CEO of Florida Power and Light Company.

About The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is comprised of talented community leaders who, for more than a quarter century, have worked with both the public and private sector to bring the Super Bowl and its significant economic benefits and media exposure to South Florida. In 2010, South Florida hosted a record-breaking 10th Super Bowl, and for the first time in more than 30 years, also hosted the 2010 Pro Bowl. Both games were considered hugely successful for the NFL and the South Florida community.