Michael Dolgos joins NAI Miami’s brokerage division

NAI Miami, a member of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, is pleased to announce Michael Dolgos has joined the firm as an Associate.

Michael previously worked with Keller Williams where he produced over $17 million in both commercial and residential real estate sales. He prides himself with being adept in negotiations, customer service, follow-through and time efficiency for many clients including pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, investment firms and several local businesses.

“I am very excited and feel honored to be a part of such a respected organization” says Michael. “NAI Miami is very well known in the South Florida community as well as across the country. I look forward to using my real estate skills and providing great value to the firm.”

“We are very excited to have Michael join our group” said Jeremy Larkin, Co-Chairman and CEO of NAI Miami. “His previous real estate experience, combined with his work ethic from being an athlete and coach, strong knowledge of real estate complexities, and communication skills make him a fantastic solution provider for our clients.”

Michael received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Florida International University and an Associate Degree from Broward Community College. He has a passion for baseball and is a former FIU athlete. He also coached Palmetto High School and Gulliver Preparatory. When not at work, Michael enjoys spending time with his family (wife Silvia and three children), exercising, sports, and traveling.

About NAI Miami

NAI Miami is a commercial real estate organization with the passion, dedication and expertise to realize maximum potential and generate creative solutions for our clients worldwide. Our collaborative services platform provides an expansive, yet nimble responsive structure enabling us to efficiently deliver superior results. To learn more, visit www.naimiami.com.

About NAI Global

NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 400 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with over 7,000 local market professionals, managing over 425 million square feet of property. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world.

NAI Global provides a complete range of corporate and institutional real estate services, including brokerage and leasing, property and facilities management, real estate investment and capital market services, due diligence, global supply chain and logistics consulting and related advisory services.

To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com or www.naiglobalnewslink.com.