Miracle Games was a great success

The 10th Annual Miracle Games 3 on 3 Charity Basketball Tournament took place on May 19 at Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest, Florida.

The popular event featured “3’s for Z” three-point contest started in 2011 honoring the loving memory of Palmetto High School graduate Zander Standiford.

“We are grateful to continue to be part of this event. Zander touched the lives of many,” said Kimberly Standiford.

Dylan Weingarden, a recent graduate of Palmetto Senior High was an organizer of this event along with five other student Board Members: Zachary Friedland, Ross Ladis, Ben Lipson, Blake Rubenstein and Sam Zimelman.

“This year’s fundraiser was a huge success and raised over $4,000 for Achieve Miami with 25 teams consisting of players from Palmetto High, Coral Reef, Palmer Trinity, Riviera Preparatory, Coral Gables, Ransom Everglades and Gulliver Preparatory,” said Weingarden.

Blake Rubinstein, also a recent graduate of Palmetto, said, “This year, the Board donated all proceeds to Achieve Miami, an organization dedicated to achieving literacy for underprivileged elementary students in Miami.”

The Board would like to thank the many businesses, supporters and generous sponsors for helping to make this year’s event a huge success: Dimond Kaplan Rothstein, PA, Hollub Homes, The Standiford Family, Fran and Larry Blum, Tammy Klingler, Jeffrey and Lorraine Kurland, Amy and Barry Sylvetsky, and the following families: The Friedland’s, The Goldberg’s, The Goldstein’s, The Ladis’, The Lipson’s, The Rubenstein’s, The Weingarden’s and The Zimelman’s.

Since it first began, The Miracle Games has raised more than $24,000.