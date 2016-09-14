Moe’s Southwest Grill® is known for three things: its famous Queso, love of music, and awesome fans. On Thursday, September 15, Moe’s will honor this awesome trifecta with its own holiday: Free Queso Day. To celebrate this momentous occasion, loyal Moe’s fans will be treated to a free six-ounce cup of Moe’s Famous Queso and complimentary chips at more than 650 participating locations, no purchase necessary. Locally the 1st 100 guest will score a FREE Powered By Queso Tshirt.

Queso lovers are encouraged to share photos and posts to spread the love for Moe’s Famous Queso using the hashtag #FreeQuesoRocks on their favorite social platforms. Better yet, three lucky fans who use the hashtag will be randomly selected to receive FREE QUESO FOR A YEAR. In addition to free queso, locally guest can download Moe’s New Loyalty Rockin’ Rewards APP and score a FREE Burrito on their next purchase!

“Free Queso Day is our way of saying thank you to our awesome fans whose loyalty to Moe’s Famous Queso is unmatched while also introducing our most beloved menu item to guests who have never tried it before,” said Brad Chasteen, area and regional Franchisee. “For the seventh year in a row, we’re giving away a ridiculous amount of queso and look forward to hosting a celebration unlike any other.”

Visit www.moes.com/find-a-moes to find a restaurant nearest to you and connect with Moe’s on Instagram,Twitter, and Facebook by tagging your posts and pics with #FreeQuesoRocks. Also, find Moe’s on SnapChat @moes_hq and check out the custom Free Queso Day geofilter available at select locations.

About Moe’s Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe’s!® Founded in 2000 in Atlanta, GA, Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise featuring fresh, handmade, customizable southwestern food in a welcoming environment that rocks. Moe’s is committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients 100% of the time at all of our locations in the U.S and abroad. While Moe’s is best known for its burritos packed with a choice of more than 20 fresh, flavorful ingredients, the menu also features kid’s, vegetarian and low-calorie options, all served with free chips and salsa. Check out Moe’s online at www.moes.com.