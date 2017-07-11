Monkey Jungle delights kids and adults

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Do you know the difference between a monkey and an ape? It’s all in the tail. You’ll learn this and much more at Monkey Jungle, a hidden gem in our own backyard.

With summer in full swing, if you have some bored kiddies, this is a great option for a day’s adventure. Adults who can do a mild walk would also enjoy this unique attraction where the monkeys roam free.

Monkey Jungle started with the passion of Joseph DuMond, a Connecticut native, to study primates in their native environment. In 1935, DuMond purchased 10-acres of South Florida hardwood hammock because its climate and ecology were so similar to the monkeys’ home in Southeast Asia.

Beginning with just six imported Crab-eating Macaques monkeys, DuMond did scientific studies and quickly found that the monkeys were territorial and always returned to their new Florida home. Being the Depression years, DuMond helped fund his studies by opening the grounds to visitors for 10 cents a visit.

As visitors toured, DuMond observed that the Java monkeys started to defend their territory in an aggressive manner, so instead of caging the monkeys, he “caged” the visitors. Over the years, the DuMond family has added many other species of monkeys, apes and birds.

Today, guests of Monkey Jungle walk paths with simple wired cages around them. The monkeys are not shy to come observe the humans, with special feeding apparatus where guests put food into small pans on chains and the monkeys pull the chains up to the cage ceiling and eat in delight.

There are educational presentations scheduled throughout the day including the wild monkey swimming pool, hanging with the Orangutan, Cameroon Jungle with King the Gorilla and the Amazonian Rainforest Feeding.

The DuMond Conservancy Research Program runs from the same location and continues to provide valuable primate research to the world. The Conservancy is focused on breeding primates, especially the Golden Lion Tamarin, which is increasing rare with less than 500 left in the wild.

Marty Kaye has been visiting and volunteering at Monkey Jungle for years. “I love this place and my favorite thing is to visit my monkey, Penelope. I call her Spidey because she’s a Spider Monkey.” Spidey is 4-years old and was rejected by her mother. There is no shortage of surrogates, including Kaye. “She knows me and shows off every time I come to see her by dancing and talking to me.”

You can visit Monkey Jungle at 14805 SW 216 Street daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information call 305-235-1611 or go to monkeyjungle.com

New French Eatery in Palmetto Bay

Where Kris’ Restaurant once operated (16701 S. Dixie Hwy.), La Maison de Bruno is now serving up a new flavor of breakfast, lunch and dinner since they opened in mid-May.

In 1989, the owners, Valerie and Bruno Durant, started in the restaurant business in France, both in Nice and Izeaux. In 2008, they decided to go for the American dream by opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami called 1st Avenue Bistro.

Their success from the beginning was to only serve what they make in-premises, ensuring that the meals are fresh and authentic Bruno creations. They are humble, too.

Valerie explained, “We learn and modify our menu based on the feedback we get. If we hear the bread is too crusty, we adjust the consistency. It’s important for us to adapt and be in harmony with our patrons.”

Bruno explained, “While I start with a recipe, my dishes change. I add artistic flair that may be different one week to the next.”

Even the restaurant itself is a result of listening to their customers. “We realized that a lot of the people in our Downtown restaurant were from the Pinecrest/Palmetto Bay area and they were begging us to open near them,” said Valerie. “They even strongly suggested we use a French name for this location and, in fact, they are the ones who suggested La Maison de Bruno. They said Bruno was so integral that his name should be part of the experience.”

This is a family affair. Bruno is in the kitchen with his son-in-law. Valerie and her daughter, Oriane, wait tables and manage. You feel the dedication when you walk in.

And while the menu certainly has a few French dishes, there is also pasta, American burgers (a recall from their first establishment in France) and a wide variety of good choices for adults and kids. “We’re all homemade and the service is impeccable,” said Valerie, “This is why people love us.”

The early weeks at La Maison de Bruno were slow, but with word-of-mouth it is picking up. Palmetto Bay resident Lillian Alvarado was here with her husband and son and explained, “We saw that it was open and had breakfast. We were impressed with the quality of food and service and so we’ve been back three time already.”

Indeed, the dinner sampler I had was outstanding. I particularly liked the authentic French Onion Soup.

La Maison de Bruno is open every day of the week from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Prices are reasonable and so far you won’t have a long line to get a table. You can reach them at 305-232-1019 or lamaisondebruno.wixsite.com/mysite.

Real Estate Update

As of June 30th, the Pinecrest market remains soft, about the same compared to early June. Homes listed over $1M are at 24 months of inventory, indicating a strong Buyers’ market. A healthy market has 3-6 months of supply. No matter where you live, let me assist you with local expertise, realistic expectations and guidance to get you to wherever ‘next’ is. It’s easy to get started at miamihal.com/myvalue.

Hal Feldman (MiamiHal) is a Realtor with RE/MAX Advance Realty. You can contact him with your story ideas or real estate questions at www.MiamiHal.com, Hal@MiamiHal.com or www.facebook.com/MiamiHal.