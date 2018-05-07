Ms. Linda’s Book Drive for Coral Park Elementary

Linda Myers-Gomez has been volunteering at Coral Park Elementary School for 8 years. She’s been helping and reading books in various classes throughout the school, and on average, reads to 14 classes every week.

As an author, Linda wants to share her passion! This year is her first year being the official storybook reader for Pre-k and Kinder classes. Her goal is to inspire every child’s inner passion and love for reading. In her eyes, story time is exceptionally important.

A sizable amount of the children don’t have their own books. In turn, Linda wants to give a book to as many students possible. “I want them to be excited about reading and going home with their own book,” says Linda.

“So I started a book drive. If our community pitches in, we can inspire every child’s love for reading!”

Linda was able to secure 3 locations for drop-offs, 2 of which being Starbucks and the other at Coral Park Elementary’s main office.

TO DROP-OFF ANY AND ALL BOOKS, LOOK FOR THE RED BOXES AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS…

️ ️

Coral Park Elementary – Main Office

1225 SW 97 AVE

Miami, Florida

️ ️

Starbucks Coffee

8842 SW 8 ST

Miami, Florida

️ ️

Starbucks Coffee

14795 South Dixie Highway

Miami, Florida

Linda also inspires the world with her stories, poems and inspirational pieces of work. Which can be found on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter. Instagram

instagram.com/inspirationsbylinda/ Facebook

facebook.com/InspirationsByLinda Twitter

twitter.com/inspirations4U_