Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Ms. Linda’s Book Drive for Coral Park Elementary

By: Aaron Guerrero |May 7, 2018

Storybook reader, Linda Myers-Gomez reading to the students at Coral Park Elementary School.

Look for these red boxes at any of the 3 drop off locations!

Linda Myers-Gomez has been volunteering at Coral Park Elementary School for 8 years. She’s been helping and reading books in various classes throughout the school, and on average, reads to 14 classes every week.

As an author, Linda wants to share her passion! This year is her first year being the official storybook reader for Pre-k and Kinder classes. Her goal is to inspire every child’s inner passion and love for reading. In her eyes, story time is exceptionally important.

A sizable amount of the children don’t have their own books. In turn, Linda wants to give a book to as many students possible. “I want them to be excited about reading and going home with their own book,” says Linda.

“So I started a book drive. If our community pitches in, we can inspire every child’s love for reading!”

Linda was able to secure 3 locations for drop-offs, 2 of which being Starbucks and the other at Coral Park Elementary’s main office.

TO DROP-OFF ANY AND ALL BOOKS, LOOK FOR THE RED BOXES AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS…

👫❤📚👫❤📚

Coral Park Elementary – Main Office
1225 SW 97 AVE
Miami, Florida

👫❤📚👫❤📚

Starbucks Coffee

8842 SW 8 ST

Miami, Florida

👫❤📚👫❤📚

Starbucks Coffee
14795 South Dixie Highway
Miami, Florida

Linda also inspires the world with her stories, poems and inspirational pieces of work. Which can be found on Instagram/Facebook/Twitter.

Instagram
instagram.com/inspirationsbylinda/

Facebook
facebook.com/InspirationsByLinda

Twitter
twitter.com/inspirations4U_

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Ms. Linda’s Book Drive for Coral Park Elementary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*