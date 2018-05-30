National Gun Violence Awareness Day #WearOrangePinecrest



National Gun Violence Awareness Day will be spotlighted in the Village Saturday, June 2nd from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road. The Bayan Bowl’s geodesic dome and In the Thick of It, a monumental sculpture by acclaimed artist Patrick Doughertywill be illuminated in orange.

We encourage visitors to wear orange and use #WearOrangePinecrest in social media posts. Wear Orange Weekend starts on June 1st — National Gun Violence Awareness Day — where people will be showing their support for gun violence prevention online and on the ground in cities and states across the country.

About Wear Orange



Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor when she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked us to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence. Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. New York gun violence prevention advocate Erica Ford spearheaded orange as the color of peace through her work with her organization, Life Camp, Inc. Whether it’s worn by students in Montana, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 90 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence every day. For more information, please visit www.wearorange.org.