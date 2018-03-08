NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning, WSVN- 7 Sports Anchor Donovan Campbell Invite Lawyers Back to Zo’s Home Court to Hoop-It-Up for Kids

The tournament will consist of 24 teams, each made up of attorneys and legal staff. Firms can register multiple teams for a chance to vie for the title and earn bragging rights as the reigning Zo’s Hoop-Law champions. A charitable donation of $1,500 is requested from each law firm that participates. Last year’s champions were a team comprised of lawyers from Eaton & Wolk PL, Harke Clasby & Bushman, Rasco Klock and Vasallo Law.
“Bringing the South Florida legal community together under one roof will show our young men and women from Overtown that legal professionals believe in them,” Mourning said. “This is an exciting opportunity for lawyers to get engaged in supporting the life-changing work that happens at the Overtown Youth Center.”
Some of the legal professionals ready to jump onto the basketball court are: Shutts & Bowen LLP, the State Attorney’s Office, Cole, Scott & Kissane, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra, LLP and Leesfield Scolaro to name a few.
“We can count on the legal community to assist us in providing our kids the opportunity to have a bright future,” said Ver Ploeg & Lumpkin attorney Stephen A. Marino, Jr., chairman of the board of the Overtown Youth Center. “South Florida law firms have shown time and time again their spirit of generosity when it comes to inspiring, empowering and enriching the lives of those in need in our community.”
OYC focuses on providing comprehensive youth development services to students enrolled in elementary through post-secondary education. In addition to academics, every student in the program partakes in the center’s enrichment programs (i.e. culinary, dance, music, STEM, art, etc.) Since its inception in 2003, 100% of OYC seniors have graduated from high school and pursued college, vocational programs or employment.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, registration and the tournament’s rules and regulations, visit http://overtownyouth.org/
About the Overtown Youth Center: The mission of the Overtown Youth Center (OYC) is to inspire and empower youth and families by fostering hope through enrichment services. Co-founded by real-estate developer Martin Z. Marguiles and NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning, OYC is a year-round youth development agency providing: in-school, after school and summer programming, a parent enrichment program and post- high school support to over 400 youth and families in the Overtown neighborhood and surrounding areas. The agency offers a full range of services including educational enrichment, recreational activities, mentoring, literacy initiatives, performing arts, prevention and life skills/training for at-risk youth. For more information, visit www.overtownyouth.org.
