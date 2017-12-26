Need a New Year’s Resolution? Take the Pledge to Drive Kind in 2018!

This year we’re asking for drivers in South Florida to take the pledge to Drive Kind in 2018. With the New Year here, it’s the perfect time to make the resolution. One individual’s pledge may not seem like much, but each driver who pledges to Drive Kind is taking one step that will ultimately make a larger impact for Miami. You can register at: Panterlaw.com/drivekind

The stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that aggressive driving causes 66 percent of traffic fatalities. That means that there are a lot of deaths on the road that are 100 percent avoidable if people simply choose to drive differently.

Your Family and Friends Want You to Get Home Safely

Realizing that aggressive driving is a leading cause of auto accidents, injuries, and even death, Panter, Panter & Sampedro launched the Drive Kind pledge to inspire drivers to think twice about aggressive driving and instead, take the opportunity to change driving habits and drive in a way that is more kind to others sharing the road. Imagine if we all decided to take this pledge, what a difference we could make on our roadways.

No one incident on the road is worth risking your safety and even your life. Take the pledge to Drive Kind if not for yourself, for your family and friends. You can even take the pledge together as a group!

Dangerous Habits Behind the Wheel

The Florida Department of Transportation says that speeding and red light running are the most frequently cited aggressive driving violations, and they happen all too frequently on our roads. These actions put our own lives, and the lives of people we care about in danger on a daily basis.

Many of us may be contributing to the problem without even being aware of how our actions behind the wheel are causing an unsafe driving atmosphere for others. If your phone or other activities in the car frequently distract you when you are behind the wheel, you may be inadvertently driving in a way that contributes to another driver’s road rage. Additionally, if you are switching lanes without using a signal or cutting others off in order to gain a few seconds on your commute, you are not driving in a way that makes our roads a safe place.

Ways That You Can Drive Kind.

The first step in driving kind is to consider other drivers and obey all traffic laws and posted signs. If you find yourself becoming angry at the actions of another driver, take a moment to breathe or count to 10 before reacting. Pull over and remove yourself from a situation that may escalate into a violent road rage incident. Do not tailgate or weave in and out of traffic, and never run red lights or cut off other drivers.

Take the Pledge and Show How You #DriveKind

South Florida drivers can work together to curb aggressive driving and road rage by pledging to Drive Kind with Panter, Panter, & Sampedro. When you take the pledge, you can opt-in to receive a complimentary reminder kit. Your kit includes a Drive Kind air freshener to remind you of your pledge and a bumper sticker to inspire others to relax behind the wheel. Visit www.panterlaw.com/drivekind to take the pledge.

Together, we can make the streets of South Florida a little safer if we all decide to Drive Kind in the New Year.

Author Bio: Mitch Panter is the managing partner of Panter, Panter & Sampedro. He is Board Certified as a Civil Trial Lawyer by the Florida Bar and National Board of Trial Advocacy, primarily practicing in the areas of Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Product Liability, Sexual Assault, Food Contamination and Premises Liability Cases. Mitch is also Board Certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Advocacy since 1996.