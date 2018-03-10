New Fair Foods Alert! Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn, Waffle Bombs, Hand Crafted Glazed Donuts, Alligator Bites and Many More Debut at the 2018 Youth Fair!

Also, Come Back for a Tasty Adventure at the Fourth Annual Foodie Awards on March 23rd

Discover new flavors and crazy food combinations throughout all 21 days of the 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition. If that’s not enough food excitement, The Youth Fair brings back the 4th Annual Youth Fair Foodie Awards taking place Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 8 p.m. at the Sedano’s Kitchen inside Arnold Hall. Fairgoers will have the chance to enjoy the Foodie Awards presentation as part of their admission ticket to The Youth Fair.

New Foods:

Fresh Roasted Corn introduces the popular Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn, a roasted corn on the cob dipped in crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. (Location 222)

If your’e craving alligator, the new crispy Alligator Bites with homemade tropical dipping sauce will have you coming back for more crunchy and savory goodness. (Location 239 If your’e craving alligator, the new crispy Alligator Bites with homemade tropical dipping sauce will have you coming back for more crunchy and savory goodness. (Location 239 )

Waffle Bomb enters this year’s contest with its mouthwatering Chocolate Covered Strawberry Waffle Bomb made from four jumbo strawberries dipped in hot fudge, then dipped in Belgium waffle batter, deep fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. (Location 8320L)

Best Around competes this year with its Raspberry Crème Funnel Cake made from funnel cake batter, deep-fried until golden brown and topped with powdered sugar. Raspberry crème is then placed in the center of the funnel cake with crème cheese icing drizzled evenly across the entire cake. (Location 246)

Polar Bear hopes to be the judges’ favorite with its Polar Bear hopes to be the judges’ favorite with its

Dickson Smokehouse fills the air with smell of smoked bacon as it enters the competition with The Bacon Wrap, made of ground pork and sweet sausage. The homemade rub is mixed in to create the pork sausage combination and the bacon is wrapped around the pork/sausage combination. It is then rolled in brown sugar and slow smoked in the hickory. (Location 432)

Decadent Hand Crafted Decadent Hand Crafted

Directly from Iowa, the pork capital of the U.S., the Pork Leg will fight to win the judges’ hungry hearts with its original savory and slow cooked 2- pound Pork Leg. (Location 406)

The sweet treats pile up at the Youth Fair with savory Cinnamon Rolls. (Location 300) The sweet treats pile up at the Youth Fair with savory Cinnamon Rolls. (Location 300)

A crunchy new snack perfect for on-the-go fairgoers, Fried Olives and Cheese Curds are a must-try this year. (Location 8320L)

For those looking to indulge in Mexican- style food, tasty new Quesadillas will most definitely make it on your list of must-eat foods. (Location 214)

Cafe con LecheNitro Beer from Miami Brewing Company (Location Beer Haven)

Catch & Release Beer from Miami Brewing Company is made of grains and is a light and refreshing beer. (Location Beer Haven)

Coppertail Unholy Beer is an IPA with a strong hoppy finish at Beer 30 Saloon (Location 400)

2018 Foodie Awards Finalists

The Fourth Annual Youth Fair Foodie Awards will celebrate and reward the tasteful creations that make The Youth Fair a go-to place for South Florida food lovers and families year after year. Seven finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Most Unique and Best Tasting. The panel of judges will choose the winners live at the Sedano’s Kitchen area inside of Arnold Hall onMarch 23 at 8 p.m.

Raspberry Crème Funnel Cake (Location 246) Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn (Location 222) Covered Strawberry Waffle Bombs (Location 8320L) Pork Leg (Location 406) The Bacon Wrap (Location 432) Waybetter Strawberry Milk Shake (Location 121, 297, 925, 8028L) Tropical Conch stirs up the competition with its Bahamian Conch Frittersmade with chopped fresh Bahamian conch meat, onions & bell peppers mixed with Tropical Conch’s famous batter and cooked until golden brown. Fritters are served with a dipping sauce. (Location 8505L)

The 2018 Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition runs from Thursday, March 15 – Sunday, April 8, 2018, except March 19-20 and April 2-3, at Tamiami Park, which has been its home for more than 45 years, located at Coral Way (SW 24th Street) & SW 107th Avenue. For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.