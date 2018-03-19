No texting while driving is Mark Werwitzer’s goal

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It just makes sense. No one should be texting and driving. And in 43 states, the state government believes texting and driving is so dangerous it’s banned completely. Yet in Florida, where texting while driving became illegal in 2013, it’s only a secondary offense, meaning a driver must be pulled over for something else first.

Enter a very driven Palmetto Bay 18-year old. For more than two years, Mark Werwitzer has taken up the cause to change Florida law when it comes to texting while driving.

Twice Mark has been fighting and supporting bills to ban texting while driving, an effort that seems to be a no-brainer.

And as much local support he has, it seems in Tallahassee there is some force that keeps beating him down. In fact, on March 9 Senate Bill 90 was defeated yet again.

“We must pass a texting while driving ban as soon as possible. Are we waiting for a tragedy like the one a year ago this month in Texas where a person who was texting while driving stuck a church bus filled with elderly people and killed all 13 people aboard the bus?” says Merwitzer. “Is it fair that it passed the house 112-2 and with overwhelming support, and now two people control the fate of this bill, President Joe Negron and Senator Bradley? How this democratic? How is this fair to every Floridan and the victims, that one person can stop this bill despite overwhelming support?”

Yet, despite the challenges our politicians seem to be creating for him, this savvy and energetic teen presses on.

“I’ll keep working to raise awareness and to enlighten those around me,” says Merwitzer.

You can email the two Senators who were instrumental in killing this year’s bill. They are Senator Bradley bradley.rob@flsenate.gov and Senator Negron Negron.Joe@Flsenate.gov

Howard Drive Elementary Fun Fair

On Saturday, February 24th, the PTA threw their annual Fun Fair at Howard Drive Elementary. This year, with the Parkland mass shooting still fresh on mind, the raised funds were designated to the hardening of the school’s safety features.

“Today was a super successful day for our annual fundraiser,” explained PTA President Laura Metka. “We had over 500 attendees, consisting of not only school families but those in the surrounding communities.”

Besides the somewhat generic and obligatory bounce house rides, Howard Drive customizes their fair by having each class do a unique booth with an overall matching a theme. This year’s theme was U.S. States. Metka added, “So the kids learned about a particular State fact and won a prize. Then, larger prizes were awarded for those that completed the most challenges.”

The silent auction went very well. With the sponsorships alone, the school met their goal of $10,000. Overall, the fair raised nearly $20,000.

School principal Deanna Dalby thanked everyone.

“The community support is always phenomenal and this is a wonderful event for our school, our kids and our families,” Dalby said. “The PTA has done an amazing job yet again.”

Bowling Tournament Supports UM

On February 26, UM supporters, families and guests got their chance to rub elbows with Miami Hurricane greats in the UMSHoF’s 7th annual Celebrity Bowling Tournament.

“Last year was my first time participating and it went so well,” said event host and Hurricane hero Albert Bentley. “This tournament supports all the University sports programs and gives kids opportunity. For that, I’m here all day long.”

Bentley was excited to spend the evening among UM sports legends that came before and after him.

UM graduate Wendy Allen, part of the Triplets Team, had on her own turnover chain while she bowled with three generations of her family and so many Hurricane Hall of Fame players. “We’re here to beat everyone in the place! …and to raise some important funds.”

“It’s a great way to celebrate the accomplishments so many UM players have made over the years,” added UM Athletic Director Blake James. “The Hall of Fame does such a great job bringing everyone together from the school, the community, fans and all these Hall of Famers.

For information on teams and sponsorships for next year, go to CanesBowling.com or contact UMSHoF Executive Director John Routh at 305-284-2775.

