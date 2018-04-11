ON YOUR MARK, GET SET, GO: Gulliver to Host Annual Special Olympics Sponsor an Athlete 5k Run/Walk

In partnership with Special Olympics Florida, Gulliver is set to host the annual Special Olympics Sponsor an Athlete 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

This charitable event is open to the public and will feature a certified 5K run/walk course, family activities and entertainment. Funds raised will support the 40 athletes from Miami-Dade County who will be representing Team Florida at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle in July.

“We are so pleased once again to host Special Olympics Florida’s Sponsor an Athlete 5K,” said Gulliver’s Head of School, Frank Steel. “Special Olympics Florida is such a valued community partner for all of us. So much of what they stand for as an organization represents the values Gulliver seeks to instill in our students, including respect, inclusivity, and a strong sense of character.”



The race starting line is set for Gulliver Preparatory School, and the finish line at the school’s Sean Taylor Memorial Field, where participants will be greeted by Special Olympics cheerleaders. They will also get the chance to wind down at the event’s “Olympic Village.”

This family-friendly event will feature a live DJ, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, arts and crafts with VSA (Very Special Arts), vendors, and complimentary snacks. For an additional $10 attendees can enter “Breakfast Mania” offering a delicious have-it-your-way pancake breakfast catered by Johnson and Wales, Krispy Kreme Donuts, and Einstein & Bros. Bagels.

Registration is priced at $35 per participant in advance or $40 on the day of the race.

To make a donation or participate in the Special Olympics Sponsor an Athlete 5K Run/Walk visit http://gulliver.life/5k2018.

WHEN:

Sunday, April 15, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (Rain or Shine)

Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m., with the race scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. Once the race begins, festivities in the “Olympic Village” will also get underway.

WHERE:

Gulliver Preparatory School

6575 North Kendall Drive

Pinecrest, FL 33156