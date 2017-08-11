ORANGE BOWL FAMILY FUN & FIT DAY PRESENTED BY SUNSHINE HEALTH TOMORROW IN MIAMI GARDENS

Who: The Orange Bowl Committee

What: 5th Annual Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day presented by Sunshine Health

Where: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2016, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Why: To prepare South Florida families for back-to-school, address health and medical needs, and encourage youth and families to improve their eating habits and maintain a physically active lifestyle.

Details: Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day is free and open to the public. Free haircuts, backpacks with school supplies, and health screenings will be available to all attendees. Sunshine Health, presenting sponsor of the Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day, will be one of more than 60 exhibitors providing free information and services. Along with the exhibitors, the event will feature activities for the entire family, including food trucks, a youth football clinic, live performances and demonstrations, music, games, bounce houses, caricaturists and face painting for children.

Additionally, American High School alum and former Miami Hurricane James Jones will be in attendance. The 3-time NBA champion is just one of two players, along with LeBron James to make 7 straight NBA Final appearances. Jones is expected to be available to speak to media at the event from 12 p.m to 1 p.m.