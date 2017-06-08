What: The seventh annual Orange Bowl Paddle Championship presented by Windhaven Insurance, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is one of the largest Stand Up Paddle (SUP) events on the East Coast. The seventh annualbenefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is one of the largest Stand Up Paddle (SUP) events on the East Coast.

The event will feature several races throughout the day. The Elite Race follows a challenging 8.13 mile course rounding historic Virginia Key. Elite Course paddle boarders will compete for cash and prizes totaling $5,600. The Recreational Race is a 2.5 mile family-friendly loop in protected waters on the southwest side of the key. The Corporate Challenge, presented by Adventure Sport, features a relay race complete with a short paddle course and finishing on land. Also on the schedule are a Special Olympics Sprint Race and Kids’ Clinic for the Bigs and Littles of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Who: The Orange Bowl Paddle Championship presented by Windhaven Insurance welcomes paddle boarders of all levels from across the country to the waters of Biscayne Bay.

When: Saturday, June 10, 2017 *

Elite Race 9 a.m. Recreational Race 9:10 a.m. Special Olympics Sprint Race Kids’ Clinic with Melina Cherry (SUPtheworkout) Corporate Challenge presented by Adventure Sport 11 a.m. 11 a.m. Noon

*Note: The Orange Bowl Paddle Championship presented by Windhaven Insurance will take place, rain or shine. The starting times for the various events may be adjusted based on weather conditions, in consultation with marine authorities.

Where: Miami Marine Stadium Flexpark

3601 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

Media Opportunities: Interviews with Orange Bowl Committee members and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami representatives.

Sponsors: Presenting sponsor Windhaven Insurance, and associate sponsors Adventure Sports, Eventstar Structures, Pacifico, Panera Bread, Schneider Eye Center, SUPtheworkout, TD Bank, TKS Miami and Wizard Creations. About the Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl is a 362-member, primarily-volunteer non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community. With its primary mission since being created in 1935 to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events, it has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach. Orange Bowl community outreach efforts are comprised of four pillars: youth sports, fundraising and community events, academic programs and scholarships, and legacy gifts. The Orange Bowl features a year-round schedule of events culminating with the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30, 2017.