OXXO Care Cleaners Reports Steady Growth and Leads Dry Cleaning Industry Rankings

OXXO Care Cleaners®, the environmentally friendly garment cleaning franchise that was first to use Greenearth® solvents while offering 24/7 ATM-style service in a European boutique setting, reported steady growth and impressive rankings in the Franchise and Green categories in 2017. Specifically, the franchise ranked in Entrepeneur Magazine’s Highly Competitive 39th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking . OXXO was also named by franchiserankings.com among the Top 10 Best Dry Cleaning Franchises and Top 5 Best Green & Eco-Friendly Franchises. Lastly, Franchise Gator ranked OXXO among the Top Emerging Franchises, among the Fastest Growing Franchises and among the Top 100 Franchises for 2017.

“Our goal is to keep the OXXO Care Cleaners franchise competitive, both domestically and globally, through constant innovation, superb customer service and the highest standards of quality. We are honored to once again form part of the Entrepreneur 500 this year, as well as of other key industry rankings” said Salomon Mishaan CEO of the OXXO Care Cleaners franchise.

In January 2018, OXXO Care Cleaners ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than 1,000 applications this year, making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranked OXXO Care Cleaners for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. OXXO’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

Additionally in January, franchiserankings.com ranked among the Top 10 Best Dry cleaning franchises for 2018 and among the Top 5 Green & Eco Friendly franchises. To be ranked, OXXO was evaluated for its overall prospects and possibilities for growth and expansion across major markets, as well as its ability to perform similarly across a number of different markets and regions. OXXO’s management was graded for its intimate knowledge of how to properly treat and clean a wide variety of fabrics, and how to properly train franchisees.

OXXO made numerous advances in 2017, from a technological and business strategy & improvement perspective.

2017 Highlights – Business Expansion ⧭ OXXO signed a partnership with NexoFranquicia to expand the franchise into Latin America. ⧭ OXXO grew its portfolio of stores, opening a second store in Palm Beach and a new store in Houston, TX, East Boca, the Mimo District and Windermere, FL, Pembroke Pines, South Beach, Kendall, Coral Way, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Dadeland and Palm Beach. Business Improvements & New Technology ⧭ OXXO signed an agreement with Colombia’s DERSA to offer its eco- friendly detergent Top Terra in the U.S. market, to continue its environmentally conscious approach and provide greener cleaning. ⧭ OXXO unveiled its newly designed Mobile App on Google Play and at the Apple store. ⧭ OXXO unveiled a newly design website which includes a Microsite per franchise store. ⧭ OXXO’s Indonesia stores were named the first green laundry franchise in Indonesia by REBI (Business Recognition Award), and they obtained ISO 9001 Certification. OXXO Indonesia also signed agreements with Indonesia’s largest banks to promote the brand through its credit cards offering discounts to clients. OXXO Indonesia also introduced a mobile truck for clothing pick up. Two new stores were opern this year in Makassar, Indonasia. ⧭ OXXO’s Community Relations program enhanced significantly. In 2017, OXXO became a long term sponsor of Communities in Bloom, a Miami-based non profit aimed at helping underprivileged children. ⧭ OXXO established a formal Franchise Advisory Council to ensure the incorporation of franchisees input with regard to store marketing & operations is a natural stepping-stone for a growing franchise operation.

Salomon Mishaan, founder and CEO, has developed a winning strategy for the business, its franchisees and the communities in which OXXO operates. OXXO strives to be at the forefront of new technology for its business and for its customers, and looks forward to an amazing 2018!

About OXXO® Care Cleaners, Inc

OXXO® is an environmentally-responsible dry cleaning franchise in the United States. At OXXO®, customers experience the ultimate in garment care with the use of environmentally safe GreenEarth solvents (no use of Perc (Perclorethelyne) chemicals common at other dry cleaners), the latest 24/7 ATM-style pick up service, the most technologically advanced European manufactured garment care equipment and the traditional method of hand – ironing. All garments are cleaned right the first time and personally inspected by OXXO® garment care specialists to ensure superior handling and meticulous attention to detail. Visit www.oxxousa.com for more information.