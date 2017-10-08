Palmer Trinity School to stage ‘9 to 5 The Musical’ production at Pinecrest Gardens, Oct. 19-20

BY CHRISTY CANALES

Palmer Trinity School’s Theatre Department will present two performances of the Dolly Parton musical comedy, “9 to 5 The Musical,” on Oct, 19 and 20, at Pinecrest Gardens located at 11000 Red Road.

Based on the popular movie, “Nine to Five,” the musical is set in 1979 and is an outrageous journey of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers named Violet, Judy, and Doralee, concoct a plan to get even with the “exist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” that they call their boss, Mr. Franklin Hart, Jr.

In a hilarious turn of events, the ladies take matters into their own hands by giving their boss the boot and their workplace a makeover. It is an inspiring story of what can happen when women stand up and take control of a company – and their own lives.

“I hope everyone in the community will come out and enjoy live theater in a beautiful setting at Pinecrest Gardens,” said Palmer Sophomore Thespian Owen Reynolds, who plays the part of Mr. Hart.

The performance begins each evening (Oct, 19 and 20) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and senior citizens. The show is rated PG and is recommended for children over the age of 12. Please call the Palmer Trinity Box Office line at 305-259-1121 for more information.

About Palmer Trinity School: A coeducational, Episcopal day school, Palmer Trinity is dedicated to promoting academic excellence that integrates knowledge, compassion, global citizenship, and social responsibility. Providing a supportive environment, Palmer Trinity serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12. For information, visit the school website.