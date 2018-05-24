Panter, Panter, & Sampedro Awards Two Student Scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro (PPS) is proud to announce that it has awarded Patricia Manning of Miami Killian Senior High and Alexa Drucker of Miami Palmetto Senior High School each with a $1,000 scholarship. The students received the awards during ceremonies at their respective schools.

Manning was honored as the winner of Killian’s annual Lorraine Silverstein Award, named after a law studies teacher at the school. Drucker was chosen as the recipient of the annual scholarship award at Palmetto based on community service and academic achievements. Both scholarships are sponsored annually by PPS.

“Scholarship season is our favorite time of year,” says Mitch Panter, managing partner of PPS. “It is an honor to support the students in our community in their pursuit of higher education. It’s really amazing to see their drive and enthusiasm at such a young age. We look forward to hearing about their future successes, just as we have with past scholarship recipients.”

