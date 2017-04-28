Panter, Panter, & Sampedro, P.A. (PPS) in partnership with the Pinecrest Business Association (PBA) recently announced the recipient of their tenth annual collegiate scholarship. Taimaisu Ferrer Sin, a senior at Gulliver Preparatory School, was presented with the $2,000 check during a PBA member luncheon on Tuesday, April 18.

In addition to the scholarship presentation, the office of Dr. Larry Feldman, school board member District 9, presented proclamations to Sin, Panter, Panter, and Sampedro, and to the Pinecrest Business Association for their outstanding efforts and achievements on behalf of the Miami-Dade County Public School system.

Each year, PPS and the PBA award a scholarship to an outstanding high school student in Pinecrest. To qualify, students must attend a high school within the Village of Pinecrest, demonstrate a minimum GPA of 3.5, and provide recommendations from at least one teacher as well as their guidance counselor. In addition, students must provide an application that includes a well-thought out answer to an essay question, transcripts, a full resume, as well as their community service record. The scholarship is payable directly to the student’s college or university.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Sin arrived in the United States in 2002 after her mother obtained a visa through the Special Program for Cuban Migration. Described by her teachers as bright, determined, cheerful, well-respected, and resourceful, Sin is self-motivated to go above and beyond to reach her goals. At just 11-years-old, she researched, applied, and became a recipient of the Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholar award on her own. She first made her mark at Gulliver upon her first meeting with a college and guidance counselor.

“When we met for the first time, she showed up by herself after taking a 45-minute bus ride, a 10-minute Metromover ride, and a half mile walk to get to Gulliver,” wrote Dr. Adriana Restrepo Munoz, college and guidance counselor at Gulliver, in a recommendation letter for this scholarship. “She arrived with a notebook, a list of questions, and a determination that in my 20 years of working with adolescents, I have never seen at such a young age. She took Gulliver by storm.”

Sin, who will attend Cornell University and study in its architecture program, has a passion for architecture and Cuba’s contemporary experience. Her time at Gulliver has been spent focusing her studies in their stellar architecture program where she participates in ongoing research with prominent architects such as Victor Deupi. Her time in the program was capped off in the summer of 2016 when she spent a month in Havana doing research for her extended topic, To what extent did the culture of Cuban architecture change at the turn of the revolution?

“To say that Tai is an exceptional student and individual would be an understatement,” says Mitchell Panter, managing partner of PPS and founding member of the PBA. “We were blown away by her story and accolades. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her!”

Sin joins a prestigious list of high school seniors who have received the scholarship and are already making a positive impact in their chosen fields. Recipients of the PPS PBA scholarship have gone on to attend colleges throughout the country including Harvard, Yale and University of Miami. Its recipients are currently in medical school, law school and other pursuits of higher education.

PPS has been active in the PBA since it was founded in 2000. Brett Panter co-founded the organization while Mitch Panter is a past president and currently serves on the association’s board of directors. For more information on the firm, please visit panterlaw.com.

The PBA is a volunteer organization involving all of the Village of Pinecrest and surrounding areas and its more than 600 businesses. Its mission is to not only promote business relationships among members and to represent the business interest within the Village of Pinecrest, but also to provide community service. For information on joining the organization, visit pinecrestbusiness.com.