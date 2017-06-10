Park grove hosted book signing with Michele Oka Doner

Buyers, brokers and art enthusiasts gathered at the Park Grove sales gallery for a book signing with renowned artist and author Michele Oka Doner to celebrate the launch of her latest book, Intuitive Alphabet. Hosted by the property’s developers, Terra and The Related Group, the intimate evening gave guests a glimpse into Park Grove’s art-filled lifestyle. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with light bites by James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, who will have a signature restaurant at the completed property, and then participated in a discussion led by Michele and joined by notable journalist Alastair Gordon. The conversation delved into Michele’s creative process as well as her passion for literature and discovering art in everyday life.

Intuitive Alphabet, a children’s book, incorporates Michele’s signature environmental motif that is displayed throughout the Meyer Davis-designed sales gallery. Guests were able to tour model kitchens by William Sofield and also had the opportunity to check out virtual floor plans and sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Grove Harbour Marina.

The evening ended with guests meeting Michele one on one, where she gifted them personalized signed copies of her book.

Among the notable guests enjoying the evening with Michele Oka Doner, Renowned Artist and Author, were Alastair Gordon, Author and Journalist; Ilona Oppenheim, Co-Founder of TRA Publishing; Patrick Campbell, Vice President of The Related Group; Carlos Rosso, President of Condo Development for The Related Group; Michael Patrizio, Director of Urban Development at Terra Group.