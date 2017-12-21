Pinecrest Councilmember Anna Hochkammer Appointed to Federal Advocacy Committee

Councilmember Anna Hochkammer has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2018 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving national economic policy, general financial assistance programs, liability insurance, intergovernmental relations, census, municipal bonds and capital finance, municipal management, antitrust issues, citizen participation and civil rights, labor relations, Native American sovereignty and municipal authority.

“It is important for Pinecrest to be represented on a national platform through a unified voice that has the power to effectuate policies that directly affect residents. I am honored to represent our constituency for the second consecutive year,” said Councilmember Hochkammer.

As a committee member, Councilmember Hochkammer will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Serving on an NLC committee is one of the most effective ways for a local official to advocate for their community in Washington,” said NLC President Stodola. “I am thrilled to have Councilmember Hochkammer join a team of local leaders from around the country working to craft our policy platform and to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”