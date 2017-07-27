Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Pinecrest Day at Marlins Park

By: Community News |July 27, 2017

The Miami Marlins will host Village of Pinecrest Day on Saturday, August 12th, 7:10 p.m., during their game against the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park.  Tickets are $33 and a proceed from each ticket sold will benefit Pinecrest’s Relay for Life.  Enjoy a summer evening at the ballpark with your neighbors and friends and watch Mayor Joseph M. Corradino throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Tickets are available at www.marlins.com/pinecrest.

