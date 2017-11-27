The Pinecrest Elementary PTA is gearing up to host its annual fundraising event.

Mark your calendars. It’s carnival time! The annual Pinecrest Elementary School SportsFest Carnival fundraising event will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Elementary School, 10250 SW 57th Avenue.

Participants will enjoy a fun-filled day with field games, music, auctions, art, food trucks and bounce houses. There will also be a “Quench Buggy Hydration Station” sponsored by Baptist Health South Florida to provide attendees with free water in an effort to minimize the need for single-use plastic water bottles.

The event is hosted by the Pinecrest Elementary School PTA. All proceeds will go toward school improvements. Money raised in past years funded online enrichment programs, basketball court enhancements, classroom laptops, and media center furniture. For more information about this event or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, please email Michelle Von der Goltz at michellevondergoltz@gmail.com or Liz Albelo at larranz@hotmail.com.