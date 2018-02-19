Pinecrest Gardens’ 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off is Feb. 25

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s a country hoe-down Pinecrest-style at our 6th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Join us when we turn up the heat and welcome the best chili cooks around. Enjoy live music from the 18 Wheelers Country Band. Have a lesson in line-dancing or test your “staying power” on a mechanical bull ride. Meet the Heat Dancers, take a selfie with Billy the Marlin’s Mascot, bring your kids to arts and crafts featuring face painting and balloon artists and so much more or enter an old fashioned hands-tied-behind- your-back, pie-eating contest. You won’t want to miss a minute of this lip-smackin’, thigh-slappin’, cookin’-up-a-batch-of-fun event for the whole family.

Though this event is sanctioned by the International Chili Society and the primary competition is for “ICS Members” we welcome anyone to try their hand at taking home a trophy, not to mention some serious bragging rights. You can become a member of the International Chili Society for $10 and continue on with competitions that lead to the World Championships or register as an amateur home cook. And if that isn’t enough to please your palate, there’s more cooking in the Gardens because this year we will host our 3rd Annual Firehouse Challenge sponsored by State Farm Insurance, Nick Waddell, Agent.

It’s not too late to throw your hat in the ring. Just dust off that old family recipe, grab your apron and your cast iron pot and contact Elis, our Program and Events Coordinator at 305-669-6990. Pinecrest Gardens Chili Cook Off presented by Peterson’s Harley-Davidson Sunday, February 25, noon to 5:00 p.m. General Admission $5 (Children under 2 enter FREE.)

Siempre Flamenco

Keep the Valentine’s Day fires burning with a passionate performance by Siempre Flamenco presented by First Bank Florida, Saturday, March 3 at 8:00 p.m. Feel the heat when Paco and Celia Fonta present their authentic flamenco show dedicated to the preservation of this magnificent art form. You’ll be transported to Spain for a sultry night of Andalusian adventure as the Banyan Bowl stage resonates with the pulsating sounds of footwork, song, castanets, syncopated hand clapping and guitar. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $15 for students and children 17 and younger. Visit pinecrestgardens.org to select your seat online or call 1-877-496-8499.

Other happenings at Pinecrest Gardens

For Kids…

Family Friday presents…The Boss Baby

Friday, March 2, 8:00 p.m.

A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby pairs up with his 7-year old brother to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. Family Friday evenings begin at 6:30 p.m. when our gates open. Our concession offers delicious hotdogs, popcorn and other tasty treats. At sundown we take small groups on a twilight stroll through our winding paths to discover the magic and mystery of our garden at night. At 8:00 p.m. we gather in our beautiful Banyan Bowl (theater seating) with a full length feature film shown on our 16×20 foot screen. $5 General Admission, Children under 2 are free

More Music

The Civic Chorale of Greater Miami presents Fourteen for Fourteen, Friday, February 23, at 8:00 p.m. Join us when jazz and chorus come together in perfect harmony as The Fourteen Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Dan Bonsanti take to the Banyan Bowl stage with Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus’ “Vocal Fusion” Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $20 for adult, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and children 6 years and under enter free.

Sultans of String, Saturday, February 24, at 8:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand! Three-time JUNO (Canada’s Grammy) nominees, Sultans of String, are an “energetic and exciting band with talent to burn!” quotes Maverick Magazine. This extraordinary group of musicians serve up a message of hope and cultural harmony through a musical repertoire that includes Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Flamenco, Celtic and Cuban rhythms. VIP tickets, rows A-C, $65, all others seats are $35. For tickets call Hadi Yaziji at 786-266-5725.

hARTvest Project

Cockatoo Coffee Bar is now serving espresso, cappuccino, lattes, teas, and tasty treats. Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We’ll meet you at the Cockatoo Coffee Bar for ARTcoffee, an educational platform dedicated to the appreciation of coffee provided by hARTvest Project and the Juan Valdez Company! With magnificent floor to ceiling views of the garden, join us in our newly renovated venue, Cypress Hall. Aside from serving delicious coffee, we offer classes for amateur and professional baristas, art exhibitions, coffee tastings, pairings and more.

For other hARTvest project programming call 305-988-5089 or visit www.hartvestproject.com.