Pinecrest Gardens needs volunteers to assist world-renowned Stickwork creator, Nov. 2-20

It literally takes a small village to help world-renowned sculptor and Stickwork creator, Patrick Dougherty, bring his vision and magnificent towering sculptures to life. The distinguished artist, whose work has been exhibited around the world, as well as at major galleries and museums including the Smithsonian Institution, recently selected Pinecrest Gardens for his next art installation and needs 100 community volunteers to assist with various roles and responsibilities including leaf stripping, construction and maintenance from November 2-20, 2017.

With South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park to serve as his botanical stage and inspiration, Dougherty will begin building his immense environmental sculpture by weaving, twisting and turning tree saplings into large-scale whimsical, whirling shapes, with help from staff and volunteers, starting November 2. This project is funded in part by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and presenting sponsor TotalBank. It is scheduled to debut to the public in time for the 2017 Art Miami and Art Basel season, and has a life-expectancy of up to two years at Pinecrest Gardens.

“Patrick Dougherty’s vision is both playful and stunningly architectural. Every one of his woven works is inspired by its location and his creative process is seemingly improvised. Patrick ingeniously choreographs his team of volunteers to help create these fantastical structures using the tapering forms of the saplings like a brush to canvas,” said Alana Perez, Pinecrest Gardens Director.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare branches and saplings, weave branches, move scaffolding, keep the construction site tidy, explain the project to garden visitors and help maintain the structure over time. Volunteers must be 16-years of age or older and must commit to a minimum of four hours (one shift), 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or 1:00-5:00 p.m., Nov. 2-20.

For additional details and registration, please call Pinecrest Gardens at 305-669-6990, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. or email your name, phone number, preferred dates and shift ( morning or afternoon) to asperez@pinecrest-Florida.gov. Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 SW 57th Ave. in Pinecrest, FL.

About Pinecrest Gardens

Pinecrest Gardens attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and was placed on the national Register of Historic Places in October 2011, making it historically significant on a local, state and national platform. It is a premier venue for the arts, education and environmental conservation and preservation. On any given day, one can catch an arts performance, tour the 14 acres of native forested wetland, tropical hardwood hammock and native cypress slough hammock or take a class in horticulture, archeology and botany. For more information, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org or follow @PinecrestGardens on social media.