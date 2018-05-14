Pinecrest Gardens presents summer camps with a mission

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This year Pinecrest Gardens is hosting four incredible summer camps for children with a passion for culture, art and science. Each camp is unique, teaches them skills and/or appreciation of art and architecture and each includes all of the amenities that Pinecrest Gardens has to offer.

GAME TECH INSTITUTE’S ROBOTIC CAMP — Hibiscus Gallery

A robotics exploration where children build robots, learn about engineering, programming, have robot competitions, field activities and much more!

Ages: 9 to 13 years old

Session 1: Monday, June 25 through Friday, July 6

Session 2: Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 20

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Two week session enrollment fee: $565

Register at www.funcampsregistration.com or call 305-666-2992.

A LA CARTE – Cypress Hall

Participants sharpen their culinary skills under the instruction of expert chefs while learning about art from professional artists. They also develop healthy lifestyle and personal growth skills. The workshop Includes: beautiful indoor and outdoor setting, modern catering kitchen, daily art presentations, daily cooking lessons, team challenges and competitions, art-culinary installations and projects, talks from professional chefs and artists, materials, participation certificate, lunch and refreshments.

Ages: 8 to 16 years old

Session Dates: Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $400

Space is limited, please register at harvestproject@gmail.com or call 305-988-5089.

URBAN APPEARANCES – Cypress Hall

The objective of this summer camp is to propose the conceptualization of a series of technologically informed spatial art installations and interactive urban spaces/objects for the Village of Pinecrest. The proposals go back to the drawing, the model, and the photomontage to generate a series of interactive ecosystem installations within the Village, linked by smart and visual trajectories that will conform a unified Master Plan. The results will be presented to the Village. The summer camp encourages youth to take over the Village by thinking its public spaces, through creative exercises that intelligently respond to the context. The workshop Includes: a beautiful indoor and outdoor setting, daily talks by architects, designers and artists, materials, participation certificate, report of the workshop (PDF format), lunch and refreshments.

Ages: 13 to 18 years old

Session Dates: Monday, June 11 through Friday, June 15

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fee: $400

Space is limited, please register at hartvestproject@gmail.com or call 305-988-5089.

“WORLD JOURNEY THROUGH ART HISTORY” SUMMER CAMP – Cypress Hall

Each day of the week we will discuss and talk about art and artistic expressions developed in different periods of history, work on projects related to them and see how they relate to each other. At the end of the week participants will have learned and “traveled” to Athens, Rome, Pompeii, France, Florence and the USA. The workshop Includes: beautiful indoor and outdoor setting, daily art presentations, (by professional artists and art experts), hands-on art projects, art materials, participation certificate, lunch and refreshments.

Ages: 8-12 years old

Session Dates: Monday, July 2 through Friday July 6

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Fee: $350

Space is limited, please register at hartvestproject@gmail.com or call 305-988-5089.

Also coming up at Pinecrest Gardens…

The South Florida Cactus and Succulent Society

35th Annual Cactus & Succulent Show, Sale and Art Exhibition

Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27

Free with General Admission: Adults and Children $5, Seniors $3.

Join us at the Gardens for the South Florida Cactus and Succulents Societies annual show and sale. Browse and purchase thousands of flowering cacti and succulent plants. Talk to expert growers about plant care and techniques. For more information call 305-606-5365 or email soflacactus@earthlink.net. The show will take place during park hours. Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The show is free with paid admission to the park. General admission is $5, seniors over 65 years is $3 and children under 2 are free. Admission to the Cactus Show include all park amenities.

Art Exhibition—Historic Entrance

The Cactus and Succulent Society began an educational initiative with Glades Middle School in 1992. Cathi Rivera, a 32 year veteran art teacher at Glades, has been inspiring her students to create magnificent paintings and drawings of these beautiful succulents and cacti as part of this educational program. Their beautiful art exhibit, juried by the Cactus and Succulent Society, awards prizes to these talented students, and can be viewed in the Pinecrest Gardens Historic Entrance for the duration of the show. Many of these art pieces are available for purchase.