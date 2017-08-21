Pinecrest Gardens welcomes the new Hibiscus Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With Xavier Cortada now comfortably settled into his new residency at Pinecrest Gardens, his first task at hand has been to program and schedule the exhibits that will be featured in the new Hibiscus Gallery during the 2017-2018 Season. His inaugural exhibit will be “Florida Is…,” a solo show by Xavier Cortada (September 7, 2017 through October 8, 2017) Art Opening: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 (6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

With an umbrella theme of Florida Is Nature, which is an evolving work by Xavier Cortada based at Pinecrest Gardens, We invite visitors to walk the Garden and photograph or draw images to share on the project’s online platform: <www.floridaisnature.com>. Xavier will be hosting an array of Artist Talks and Interactive Experiences coinciding with his curated exhibitions in the Hibiscus Gallery.

The themes of the “Florida is Nature” talks will reflect the artwork that will be on exhibit at the Gallery on the following dates, and these talks will be free to the public with the $5 admission to Pinecrest Gardens.

Monday, September 11, 10:30 a.m.

Monday, October 16, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, November 28, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 14, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, March 14, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 11, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m.

The exquisite work of Cortada only just begins with the “Florida Is Nature” Exhibition. The following is the schedule for the Hibiscus Gallery at Pinecrest Gardens for the remainder of the year.



“CLIMA,” a group exhibit addressing Sea Level Rise presented by FIU

(Oct 12, 2017 to November 19, 2017) Art Opening: Thursday, October 12, 2017 (6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.).



“Epoch,” a solo show by Xavier Cortada.

(November 23, 2017 –January 14, 2018) Art Opening :Thursday, November 30, 2017 (6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.).



Miami Art Week / Art Basel event:

Dedication of Longitudinal Installation art piece and Longitudinal Installation Thursday, December 7, 2017 (6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).



“The Miami River Project,” a group exhibit presented by Art Sail.

(January 18 – February 19, 2018) Art Opening: Thursday, January 18, 2018 (6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).



MDCPS GROUP STUDENT SHOW : Taste of the Tropics

(Feb 26 –March 16) Opening/Awards Reception: Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



“The Orchid Show,” a solo art exhibit by Xavier Cortada.

(March 26 –April 29, 2018) Art Opening: Thursday, March 29, 2018 (6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

Earth Day Festival on April 22: Dedication of FLOR500 art piece and garden.



“Terra,” (a group exhibit) Art Opening: Thursday, May 3, 2018 (6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).



“Mangroves,” a solo art exhibit by Xavier Cortada

(May 31 – June 24, 2018) Art Opening: Thursday, May 31, 2018 (6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.). Please mark your calendars. None of these openings should be missed…and this is only the tip of the iceberg of new exciting fine art exhibits and projects that will be coming to the Village of Pinecrest and the greater community of South Florida. Pinecrest Gardens 11000 SW 57th Ave. Pinecrest, Fl. 33156

305-669-6990

www.pinecrest-fl.gov/gardens