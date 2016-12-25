Pinecrest officer saves trapped iguana

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pinecrest officers have rescued a goat, a pink cockatoo, a pig, a tortoise, and even the more common lost dog or cat

Pinecrest, Fla. – An iguana that was stuck in a fence for more than a day was rescued and released by a police officer Monday, November 26th. A resident asked for help saving the iguana on a community forum, and a user suggested she call the Police Department. After police rescued the iguana, the resident praised them in the forum by posting: “Officers Mangual and LaRicci (went) way above and beyond the call of duty! The iguana and we thank you.”

The iguana is one of a variety of animals rescued by police officers in the Village. Officers have found or rescued a variety of animals that include a pet goat named Stanley, a Rose Breasted Cockatoo named Pinky, a pig, a tortoise, and even the more common lost dog or cat.

Pinecrest prides itself for its community policing and encourages residents to call police for any matter big or small.