This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Pinecrest officers have rescued a goat, a pink cockatoo, a pig, a tortoise, and even the more common lost dog or cat
Pinecrest, Fla. – An iguana that was stuck in a fence for more than a day was rescued and released by a police officer Monday, November 26th. A resident asked for help saving the iguana on a community forum, and a user suggested she call the Police Department. After police rescued the iguana, the resident praised them in the forum by posting: “Officers Mangual and LaRicci (went) way above and beyond the call of duty! The iguana and we thank you.”
The iguana is one of a variety of animals rescued by police officers in the Village. Officers have found or rescued a variety of animals that include a pet goat named Stanley, a Rose Breasted Cockatoo named Pinky, a pig, a tortoise, and even the more common lost dog or cat.
Pinecrest prides itself for its community policing and encourages residents to call police for any matter big or small.
Be the first to comment on "Pinecrest officer saves trapped iguana"