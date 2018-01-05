PINECREST, PALMETTO BAY & CUTLER BAY FIGHT CANCER THROUGH RELAY FOR LIFE ON MARCH 17, 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our communities and neighbors will support the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer with the 2018 Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay & Cutler Bay Relay for Life event on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 2:00 pm to midnight at Coral Reef Park. Our theme this year is Broadway, and over 25 teams of friends, families, businesses and schools will represent different Broadway plays while furthering the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives and create a world with less cancer and more birthdays.

Join in the family fun at this festival style event by creating a team, volunteering, sponsoring a Relay activity, or simply visiting our event on March 17th. The activities begin at 2:00 pm with cancer survivors leading the teams around the track. A unique part of our day is honoring those in the fight; if you or a loved one has been touched by cancer, contact us and we’ll register you to be our guest for dinner. The day continues with local students showcasing Broadway through talents in song and dance. Our sponsors are recognized for weeks leading up to Relay and thanked during our recognition ceremony. It’s a day full of community activities, games and fun. We have a place for everyone to play a part in making a difference in the fight against cancer.

Funds raised at our community Relay for Life event and through the many fundraising activities led by the teams in the months before the event help cancer patients and their families in our communities and support lifesaving cancer research. Relay For Life brings communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer.

For more information contact our event Lead Philene Harte at relaywithphilene@gmail or 786-709-3776. You can reach our American Cancer Society liaison Nikolai Guzman at nikolai.guzman@cancer.org. Have fun following our event on Facebook (Relay for Life of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay) or on our website at www.relayforlife.org/pinecrestfl.