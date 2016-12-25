This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Twice annually, the Village of Pinecrest proudly honors the seniors who live in the community, many of whom precede the formation of Pinecrest by more than 40 years. On December 2nd, our newly elected Mayor Joe Corradino helped greet everyone at the community room at Evelyn Greer Park.

It is the over-80 set that officially gets invited for a free lunch filled with conversation and camaraderie, but with friends and family joining, the crowd is a good mix of 55-90+ year olds.

“This is one of the best events we hold because we have a whole set of our population who really can benefit from our senior programming throughout the Village and this is a highlight of that,” explained Corradino. “It’s living history, since many in the room can tell you stories about when Pinecrest was orchards and an airstrip, well before incorporation.”

This all started four years ago when former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner met Joyce Diehl, who was 89 at the time and still mowed her own lawn.

Lerner recalls, “It occurred to me that there must be many other ‘Joyces’ living in Pinecrest, and that we should seek them out, bring them together and celebrate all of our Pioneers. And so, I looked up all residents 90 and over and there were more then 100. Then we backed it up to 80 and older and it was more than 600! Thus, our Pinecrest Pioneers were born.”

Sponsors Baptist Health, Healthsouth, RE/MAX Advance Realty, Care Patrol, Whole Foods and many others were on hand to help serve up the lunch, including Pinecrest’s Seniors Activity Coordinator Isabel Dossul, “We celebrate our Pinecrest seniors and I love being a part of this.” As everyone ate, they were serenaded by the Vineland K-8 Strings trio. There were raffles too.

Ruth Braddock attended and was celebrating her 93rd birthday.

“I’ve lived in my same house for over 60 years and I loved celebrating because I’m amazed I’m still alive,” explained Ruth. “I stay active and swim, just like my father taught me so many years ago. Pinecrest is a beautiful place with beautiful people and they are so good at addressing community needs.”

Braddock was a teacher at Howard Drive Elementary and taught Government Palmetto Senior High many years ago when that was a requirement for graduation.

“It was so long ago, the main topic was Americanism versus Communism.”

Jonathan’s Day

The second annual ‘Jonathan’s Day’ was one of family fun and learning. Held on December 3rd in Coral Reef Park, as part of Palmetto Bay’s Unique Abilities Fair, about 500 people to learn about supporting and assisting kids and families dealing with autism.

‘Jonathan’s Day’ is named after Jonathan Mizrachi, a bright-eyed 12-year-old with autism and the son of CBS4 Digital Sales Manager, Jason Mizrachi. As such, CBS4 Sports Anchor Mike Cugno served as co-MC of the event along with Miami Heat announcer Michael Baiamonte.

“Jonathan’s Day is exciting,” said Baiamonte. “We got plenty of kids out here enjoying themselves as I announce the kids like they’re NBA stars, making them feel really special, because they really are special to us.”

Championed locally by Councilwoman Larissa Siegel Lara, she and the Mayor made several presentations, along with Councilwoman Karyn Cunningham.

“We already have a great parks system and lots of events here in the Village of Palmetto Bay, we’re utilizing ‘Jonathan’s Day’ as a way to expand our efforts to improve and hone park programming to be more inclusive for those with unique abilities,” explained Mayor Eugene Flinn.

For the day, Palmetto Bay’s Westminster Christian School provided a drum line and a band of seniors wrote and performed a special song called “Superhero”, dedicated specifically to Jonathan. Daniel Bonsanti wrote the lyrics and explained, “Jonathan loves superheroes and acts like one every day for our community.” The lyrics say it all: “Look at me. I’m what I set out to be…I’m a superhero and I got powers too. And I can change the world, but so can you.”

As kids played and parents learned, Jonathan set his sights on the police helicopter. I led him over to the pilot’s seat and asked him what the day meant to him. “It’s about acceptance and adventure, activities and games. I even got my own theme song. The Green Lantern is my favorite superhero because he’s awesome!” Jonathan is pretty awesome too.

Palmetto Bay Holiday Carnival

If you’re looking for something to do with the family after opening all your presents, head on over to Palmetto Bay Park right across from Village Hall at 9705 East Hibiscus Street for the Village of Palmetto Bay Holiday Carnival.

This family-friendly carnival features all you favorite rides, games, food and attractions… more than 50 in all! The carnival runs through January 8th. Hours of operation are Mon-Thu 5-11pm, Fri 5-midnight and Sat-Sun noon-midnight. $25 for admission and unlimited rides. Rumor has it this newspaper has a $5 off coupon in it.

This is year one of a new holiday tradition in Palmetto Bay. Be a part of it!

Real Estate Update

