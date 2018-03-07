Pinecrest Premier 2003 U15 White Team wins SFUYSA League Championship

On Feb 25 2018, the Pinecrest Premier 2003 U15 White Team coached by Ramiro Vengoechea captured the South Florida United Youth Soccer Association (SFUYSA) U15 Girls Championship with a 1-0 win against Miami Lakes United. Over the course of the season, the team finished with a record of 10 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws. The team is pictured (l-r) as follows:

Front row: Emma Diaz, Sophia Salgueiro, Bianca Perez, Paloma Gaitan, Madison Munroe.

Back row: Coach Ramiro Vengoechea, Teresa Somoza, Mia Calderon, Sophie Gonzalez, Paolina Salas, Elizabeth Garcia, Patty Garcia-Saladrigas, Valentina Wolff, Mia Wells, Megan Gutierrez, Katelyn Hartnett. (Not pictured is Krystal Martinez.)