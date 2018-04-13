Pinecrest Premier Soccer Announces New College Coordinator

Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club today announced Jamie Giger as the club’s new college coordinator.

She will be responsible in assisting players navigate through the process of applying to college soccer programs. She will provide the knowledge and resources of different soccer programs available at the DI, DII, DIII and NAIA level. She will also be working with players on their academics, video profiles, player seminars, parent seminars as well as ID clinics.

“We are very pleased to be bringing Jamie in a leadership role as she brings an enormous amount of soccer knowledge and a keen understanding of what it takes to be a student-athlete. We look forward to the meaningful contributions she will make in helping our players achieve their university goals as we advance our club’s strategic goals,” stated Manny Escobio, president of Pinecrest Premier.

Giger joined Pinecrest Premier soccer Club in the Fall 2017 as a head coach. She was also the University of Miami soccer team program’s volunteer assistant coach.

Previously, she served as the head coach at Elmira College from 2007-08 before moving on to Pacific Lutheran University, where she spent two years as an assistant. While there, she began working with the Washington State Youth Soccer ODP. During her seven years with ODP, Giger was also the head coach for the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club. After moving to South Florida in the summer of 2015, she spent nearly two years as the head coach of Weston FC before joining Pinecrest Premier.

Giger has multiple NSCAA diplomas and a USSF ‘A’ coaching license. The Washington native is also part of the National Training Center staff in South Florida. A 2004 graduate of Portland State University, she was an All-Big Sky selection as a freshman, before suffering a career-ending injury as a sophomore. She added a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University in 2006. In addition, Giger became one of the first 100 people to receive a master’s degree in sports science with a concentration in coaching soccer when she graduated from Ohio University in 2017.

About Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club

Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club is a 501(C)3 non-profit youth soccer club whose mission is to develop the most competitive soccer club in Miami-Dade while being responsible community members. The club was founded on these principles in 2001 and grew into one of the largest in South Florida with 40 competitive teams and a thriving recreational program. For more information visit www.pinecrestpremier.us