Pinecrest Premier is a 501(C)3 non-profit youth soccer club whose mission is to develop the most competitive soccer club in Miami-Dade while being responsible community members. The club was founded on these principles by Renato J. Salazar in 2001 and through his vision it grew into one of the largest in South Florida.

Salazar can be credited for the youth involvement in the sport, in the community and the development of its players – many of which have continued to play at the next level. Under his tutelage many of the competitive teams have participated in local and national tournaments while producing two teams that have won state titles. He was also influential in the development of facilities that continue to be used such as Flagler Grove Park and Pinecrest Gardens. In a cumulative effort, he has brought numerous sponsorships to the club over his tenure, worked diligently and intelligently with local community and city leaders and laid a solid foundation for our beloved club.

Recently, Salazar agreed to expand the board of directors to five members, conducting an extensive search to identify parents that are passionate about the club, had different skill sets that could be used to benefit the organization and that would ultimately serve as directors. He informed the board that he would be stepping down from his current role as President effective December 1, 2016. Salazar will continue to serve as an advisor to the board indefinitely and we will rely on his vast knowledge of the club to lead it in the right direction.

The new members of Pinecrest Premier Board of Directors are:

Manny Escobio, President

Manuel Escobio joined Merrill Lynch in 2007 as a Wealth Management Advisor and is currently a Managing Director at the firm. Currently, he leads a team that belongs to the elite Private Banking Investment Group (PBIG) that is designed to manage the most affluent clients of the firm.

Melisa Chantres

Melisa Chantres, President of EvClay Public Relations, has more than 15 years of bilingual communications experience. She offers clients senior-level communications counseling, working in conjunction with their business objectives and strategies.

Denise Daire

Denise Daire, is currently a member of the Pinecrest Elementary PTA where she is a homeroom mom and volunteers a lot of her time in the classroom and with activities that fundraise for the school. She is also a chair on the G.W. Carver Middle School PTA.

Christopher Green

As CEO and Managing Partner of CENTRO GROUP, LLC, a nationwide Human Capital

Management Company, Chris wears many hats every day. For most this would be a daunting if not impossible task, however, for this serial entrepreneur, it is just the way of life that he has chosen.

After thoughtful deliberation Nader Moztarzadeh has informed the board that he will be stepping down from his current role as director effective immediately. Nader has been an instrumental part of this club since its early years and has had much success on the field as well as off it. He is one of only two coaches to deliver a state championship for the club and as recently as last year led one of our teams in the prestigious Region Three Premier League (R3PL). He’s developed numerous players in the club that have played collegiately and has acted a valuable mentor to many past and present players. He will continue to serve as a coach on the staff.

The Board of Directors will begin a thorough search for its fifth member and will announce to the PPSC community its selection shortly after it is made.

In addition, they have announced the restructuring of the operational structure of PPSC . As of today, Executive Director, Ms. Maureen Moztarzadeh , will no longer be with the club. The club thanks her for her dedication and years of service to the PPSC community. Maureen has been instrumental in the growth of the recreational and competitive programs.

The board fully supports the Director of Coaching, Mr. Giuseppe DePalo. He will continue to be the face of the club for the competitive programs and will be responsible for coaching evaluations, as well the oversight of player development and evaluations. DePalo has an excellent reputation that precedes him and will be one of the main architects for the future direction of the club.