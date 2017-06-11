Pinecrest Receives GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) presented Pinecrest with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2016 – 2017 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by Pinecrest, and reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, Pinecrest satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well a municipality’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. A Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to the Office of the Village Manger and Finance Department.

There are more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

GFOA

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association serving the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.